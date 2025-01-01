Top eLearning Content Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
eLearning content providers cater to businesses and professionals by offering ready-made content libraries accessible via the cloud. These libraries encompass courses, lessons, videos, and books across diverse subjects such as business skills, management, leadership, IT, environmental health and safety (EHS) compliance training, and more. Subscription models are common among these providers, granting a specified number of users access to curated content. Additionally, some eLearning providers charge for certificates of completion or offer enterprise-level access to courses and advanced eLearning features. Certain providers also furnish learning management system (LMS) software or integrations designed to complement their content libraries. These LMS solutions and integrations assist companies and learning departments in overseeing and optimizing their employees' eLearning training progress. Furthermore, training companies may seamlessly integrate eLearning content solutions with their existing training management system software.
Submit New App
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.
Scribd
scribd.com
Scribd is an e-book and audiobook subscription app that offers access to a large library of titles from various publishers and supports reading on multiple devices.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
DataCamp is an online platform for learning data science, offering interactive courses and hands-on projects for users of all skill levels.
Simplilearn
simplilearn.com
Simplilearn app provides online courses and live classes in digital skills like Data Science and Cloud Computing, helping learners enhance their careers.
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
The O'Reilly Learning app is a digital platform offering a library of books, videos, and courses for professional development in technology and business.
Perlego
perlego.com
Perlego is an educational app offering a library of academic resources and an AI tool to help users find relevant excerpts for research and study.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity is an online learning platform offering courses and nano-degrees in tech fields like AI, data science, and cloud computing, developed with industry partners.
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
Pluralsight is a learning platform offering courses and assessments to develop technology skills in areas like AI, cloud, and data for professionals and organizations.
Scaler
scaler.com
Scaler is an app that helps users improve coding skills through personalized mentorship by experts, mock interviews, and tailored courses.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
edureka
edureka.co
Edureka is an interactive e-learning platform offering instructor-led courses and 24/7 support in various tech subjects to enhance professional skills.
CBT Nuggets
cbtnuggets.com
CBT Nuggets is an online platform offering flexible IT training and certification courses through short video lessons and hands-on labs for busy professionals.
getAbstract
getabstract.com
getAbstract provides concise summaries of books, articles, and podcasts to help users efficiently enhance their knowledge in multiple languages.
Uxcel
uxcel.com
Uxcel is a platform for UX designers that maps skills, tracks development, and provides tailored, gamified learning materials.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.
Skillspace
skillspace.ai
Skillspace.ai automates skill assessments for hiring engineers and data scientists, offering coding challenges, project evaluations, and proctoring for remote assessments.
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.
Nolej
nolej.io
Nolej is an AI platform that transforms educational materials into interactive content for K12 and higher education, facilitating personalized learning experiences.
Passion.io
passion.io
Passion.io enables coaches to create mobile apps for their training and courses without coding, featuring course creation, community tools, and progress tracking.
Vue School
vueschool.io
Vue School is an educational platform that offers tutorials and courses on Vue.js, helping developers learn to build dynamic web applications.
GoodHabitz
goodhabitz.com
GoodHabitz is an online learning platform that offers courses for personal and professional development, helping users improve skills and knowledge at their own pace.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.
Disco
disco.co
Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is an AI-powered eLearning platform that offers personalized micro-courses for skill development, engaging users with bite-sized lessons tailored to their roles.
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena is a compliance training platform offering courses, an LMS for automated delivery, and employee relations tools for workplace support.
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is an online learning platform that enhances B2B sales skills through practice, expert coaching, and personalized feedback for sales teams.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is an online learning platform that aggregates over 50,000 courses for professional development, integrating with various learning management systems.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
BizLibrary is a learning management system that enables businesses to deliver tailored training and development programs for employees.
SocialTalent
socialtalent.com
SocialTalent is an e-learning platform for recruitment and talent management, offering tools to enhance hiring efficiency and improve employee engagement.
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is a learning marketplace that offers employees access to curated educational content tailored to their needs, allowing for flexible and personalized learning journeys.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange is a professional development platform that enables users to access and manage upskilling resources through analytics and a curated content marketplace.
EasyLlama
easyllama.com
EasyLlama is a learning management system providing interactive, personalized training courses focused on HR compliance and workplace education.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.
CXL
cxl.com
CXL offers over 150 specialized marketing courses designed to enhance the skills of marketing professionals and help them advance their careers.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve is an app that digitizes work instructions and training for manufacturing, supply chain, and healthcare to enhance efficiency, quality, and safety.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.