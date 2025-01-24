Top E-Commerce Software - Saudi Arabia

Find the right software and services.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcasting tools, enterprise software solutions, as well as the means for video professionals to connect with clients and other professionals. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Jungle Scout
junglescout.com
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands build successful businesses on Amazon through product research, market intelligence, brand and listing management capabilities, and more. Since 2015, we’ve helped over 500,000 customers and counting. With Jungle Scout, you can: *Execute market & keyword research *Create and optimize product listings *See trending product categories and brands *Evaluate emerging search trends *Forecast sales and inventory needs *Identify your competition on Amazon *And more!
AppMySite
appmysite.com
Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
VistaPrint
vistaprint.com
Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. As a global, remote-first company, Vista has a growing footprint with team members working in more than 25 countries. For over 20 years we’ve been inspired by small businesses and we work incessantly to deliver solutions to their evolving needs. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital and print solution, elevating small businesses’ presence in physical and digital spaces and powering them to achieve success.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom websites or apps. We print our products at our facilities in North America and Europe using the latest in cutting-edge printing tech to ensure the highest quality. We also partner with facilities in Australia and Japan to provide customers with a localized experience. The less time you spend worrying about shipping, the more time you can spend growing your business!
Stockpilot
stockpilot.com
Stockpilot is the central hub for your online sales. Connect your channels and manage your inventory, orders, shipping labels and financial reports Stockpilot offers a complete set of features to streamline your eCommerce processes through a single panel. We offer a wide range of integrations from every important marketplace and webshop CMS and many shipping carriers. Prevent cross-sales, keep a healthy inventory and focus on growing your business!
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
DelightChat
delightchat.io
Increase Sales & Manage Support Effortlessly - Omnichannel Customer Support - Reply to customers across all channels from one unified dashboard - WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Email & Live Chat. - WhatsApp Marketing - Send promotional broadcasts using Official WhatsApp API and grow your sales. Automate abandoned carts recovery, send order notifications, and verify cash on delivery orders using WhatsApp.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create predictable pipelines more effectively. With CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management solutions powered by an intuitive Sales Playbook, teams can issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing from one unified location. DealHub also centralizes buyer/seller communications and delivers everything needed to close deals in a digital DealRoom. Integrating with leading CRMs, like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, Freshworks, and trusted by revenue experts such as WalkMe, Gong, Drift, Hopin, SpotOn, Sendoso, and Braze, DealHub ensures faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Debutify product is code-free yet rich with robust features. This means anyone, even without tech knowledge, can use Debutify to improve their business. Whether a brand is just entering the online market or is an eCommerce veteran, Debutify is a reliable partner. And regardless of size or stage, brands can find a plan with Debutify tailored to their needs. Moreover, with Debutify's dedicated customer support team, brands can trust that any challenges will be addressed promptly and effectively. By choosing Debutify, brand owners can: Launch and scale with confidence and ease. Overcome technical challenges with user-friendly tools. Depend on a team dedicated to their success at every stage.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in May 2014.
Chosify
chosify.com
At Chosify, we help e-commerce brands achieve the best customer experience. We help them solve the difficult decisions their customers face when they have to choose out of a bunch of similar products. Chosify connects questions to products with a guided selling solution and gives the best recommendations based on answers and customer needs in a well-designed customer journey. Chosify is an easy SAAS solution that marketing teams can use to make the choice for difficult products easier. We achieved more than 30% conversion growth after implementing our flows on multiple webshops. With our tool, we make the life of consumers easier and relieve them about the choices they need to make, and also make difficult choices less time-consuming. Chosify is a Netherlands-based startup founded at the start of 2022. We aim to become the world's leading machine-learning-based choice-making algorithm in the near future.
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business. To maximize your sales on Amazon/Walmart, optimize your business, and simply sell more—visit us at: www.helium10.com.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built templates. You have full control over how your app looks and feels while the backend development work gets handled for you. It’s like having an entire team of developers at your fingertips. With over 10,000 apps created using BuildFire, the platform is powerful and flexible enough to scale with you as your business grows. No other app builder offers this level of functionality at such an affordable price point.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete user-generated content platform to grow and engage with customers, effortlessly by collecting and show content from happy customers. EmbedSocial is developed to enable agencies, businesses, influencers, content creators, and marketers to level up their content marketing strategy by generating all their social content, store, moderate, analyze and publish user-generated content widgets in real-time on any website. It is an advanced, easy-to-use platform to collect, curate, manage and show user-generated content (UGC) on websites in the form of customer reviews, testimonials ads, hashtag campaigns, social content, etc. To land you a hand in creating an unforgettable user-generated content strategy, EmbedSocial made sure to integrate with the most popular millennials platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Google, Twitter, Vimeo, Yelp, and YouTube, and it is continually adding integrations with other social networks. Main benefits: * Builds brand awareness * Saves you time and energy * Levels up your marketing campaigns in a fresh and catchy way * Promotes your new products in an innovative way * Improves the conversion rate on your product pages * Helps you reach your advertising goals * Increases your SEO efforts * Improves your eCommerce store and encourages purchasing decisions * Bring more traffic to your social media accounts * Expands social media metrics * Shows reviews from real people using your products and share user experience * Helps you establish credibility as a thought leader within the online community * Streamlines lead nurturing and brand messaging * Makes your audience feel seen and appreciated when you share content created by them * More affordable than traditional marketing EmbedSocial includes a set of 5 tools: * EmbedAlbum: Boosts user-generated content marketing by generating UGC content such as social media photos and shows them on your website in the form of an engaging widget. Add buy buttons to create a shoppable album. * EmbedReviews: Encourages word of mouth and social proof by collecting product reviews from Google and Yelp and embeds your online customer reviews on any website. * EmbedFeed: Improves your UGC campaigns by showing an entire social media brand wall on any website. * EmbedForms: Facilitates your digital marketing team efforts by gives you the option to create and send satisfaction surveys to customers. * EmbedStories: Collects your Instagram Stories in the form of an engaging widget, that auto-syncs each time you add a photo to your active story. EmbedSocial is approved by the major social media platforms to use UGC and generate and display the following type of content: reviews, photos, feeds, stories, feedback forms. This includes integrations with Instagram, Facebook pages, TikTok, Google, Twitter, Vimeo, Yelp and YouTube, and more social channels that are coming up.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Pimcore is an award-winning open-source software provider of data management and experience management solutions. With Pimcore, thousands of customers globally, including Burger King, Audi, Peugeot, and IKEA, are delivering digital experiences that create significant value for their businesses. Pimcore makes it fast and easy to build highly converting, consistent, contextual digital experiences and innovate on them at hyperspeed, collaborating in a single platform across the entire digital organization. It enables superior time-to-market and unmatched connectivity. Licensed open-source, it allows organizations of any size and industry to stay in full control of technology. Pimcore is used by more than 110,000 companies in 65 countries and is recognized as Gartner Peer Insights 'Customers Choice' 2022/23.
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Games, METRO, Burger King, Brave Stars worldwide to find actionable insights and maximize their app revenue. AppMetrica is used by user acquisition teams, product managers, revenue managers and analytics experts across multiple industries. Why switch to AppMetrica: - You need more functionality from your current product analytics tool, i.e. funnels, segmentation, and user-level data. - You are expanding your user acquisition campaigns beyond Google Ads and need an MMP. - Your current product analytics or MMP is too expensive. - You are overwhelmed with data and want to get an easy way to find insights for your app’s growth. - You value high-quality support 24/7. After all, no need to switch, you could use AppMetrica as an alternative source of truth. Simply create a free account. For more information visit: https://appmetrica.com
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital customers while embracing a more sustainable and cost-effective path for your business. Powerful features like shopping buttons, videos, GIFs, enticing photo slideshows, customizable lead forms, embeds, and many more, will help you stand out amongst competitors. Advanced statistics and branding options are also available to help you offer your readers a memorable experience. Create workspaces, manage different projects, invite teammates, and assign different roles. Ensure brand consistency and collaborate with your team to create stunning publications. All in Flipsnack. Publishing through Flipsnack allows you to add rich media to your catalogs: video, audio, online forms, shopping widgets, captions, and more. Your catalog will work on all types of devices, including smartphones and tablets, and it can be easily embedded into any website.
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
Find and remove counterfeit, infringing and copied listings from online marketplaces Whether you face competitors using your brand name to gain an unfair advantage; criminals selling counterfeit products; or anything in between. IP Moat is a low cost solution that makes an immediate impact. Giving you peace of mind and brand security, leaving you free to focus on growing your business. No costly, drawn-out litigation processes that sap your focus. Simply enter your trademarks and any patent and design registration numbers. Then receive notifications when new listings are found. Remove infringing listings with the click of a button. Defend Against Counterfeit Listings.
Shiprocket
shiprocket.in
One of the best eCommerce logistics and shipping software solutions. Over 24000+ COD Services & Use Multiple Courier Partners in India to deliver your products on time. No Shipping Limits.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® - The #1 marketing platform® for small business. Everything you need from design, to marketing, to CRM -- Fuel your brand®. Powered by Madwire® Marketing 360 is a combination of integrated marketing software (technology) and professional marketing services (talent), all provided through one powerful platform. It has everything a small business needs to grow from design, to marketing, to CRM and payments. The platform allows businesses to access and optimize their most important marketing channels from one interface, while leveraging talent in the cloud such as marketers, designers, developers, content creators and video pros to execute their marketing on demand. The platform is full-service and piloted by a certified digital marketing executive to help facilitate the brand marketing goals and objectives.
OnWhatsApp
onwhats.app
The fastest commerce enabler to go live with a mobile friendly web store and take orders on WhatsApp. Think of it like Shopify for the masses at just a dollar per month!
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic company/app info 4. One Click launch of web apps. 6. Optional: White glove service for app builds (iOS, Android).
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-serviced DIY templatised solutions and enterprise solutions have brought together entrepreneurs & businesses regardless of their experience, industry, or eCommerce model to address their technological and marketplace needs without the worries of speed to execution and budget.
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net supports payment processing by helping small businesses accept credit card and eCheck payments online, in person, via mobile devices, and more.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. 1. Finance & Billing Automation (AR, AP, Invoices, Subscriptions, Payments): Fully automated AR Collections drastically reduces time to payment (DSO). Our advanced rules engine delivers the right message at the right time automatically, ensuring the highest likelihood of payment, while enabling prompt, efficient customer communication. Never have another vendor payment not accounted for, assign vendor bills for review and approvals. Leverage our workflow automation and approval engine to route all your bills for optimized payments. Enable subscription/recurring billing, progress billing, invoice creation, automatic payments, payment plans, late fees, coupons, online billing and interactive customer portals, all integrated and synced with your current accounting and CRM systems. Payment tokenization and automated failed payment recovery ensures no payment is missed and all data is secure. 2. Sales & Success Automation (QTC, CPQ, NPS, eSign): Automate quotes for prospects, control your pricing and close deals faster with our QTC and CPQ features. Everything from creating a quote to collecting cash from customers. Empower your sales and success team to handle the QTC process and remove departmental bottlenecks. No more second-guessing, let your sales team handle all aspects of new contract creation within a clearly defined framework - from quote to eSignature and payment. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, invoices and contracts across your whole team from the customer manager. Use Armatic's build in contact center to communicate with your customers. Leverage the Armatic Net Promoter Score engine to join companies that have grown 2x faster vs the competition. Empower your teams to make better decisions backed by customer feedback. 3. Human Capital Automation (eNPS, Employee Advocacy, Contracts, eRecords): Measure and improve your employee satisfaction with the Armatic employee NPS. Create communication feedback loops with your employees to drive loyalty and employee engagement. Amplify your companies social reach with Employee Advocacy. Leverage the social networks of your employees, by providing them an easy way to share approved company information. Your companies social posts reach a magnitude of prospects and potential new hires. Provide your HR team and managers across your organization a solution to eSign, store and manage securely all employee contracts. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, employee contracts and NDAs across your whole team. The Armatic employee contact manager provides your team instant and easy access to all employee relevant information, including communication data, contracts, and HR related notes.
Braintree
braintreepayments.com
Reach more buyers and drive higher conversion with an online payment solution that processes PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and targeting solution in the market. The platform has grown exponentially since then, and even more rapidly since the acquisition of Webtrends Optimize in August 2018 by the UK-based Accelerate Group Ltd. Everything we do is focused on delivering a return on the client’s investment. This is measured and reported in every test we do. We have a full range of testing, analysis and personalisation tools and features. Including AB, ABN, MVT and Split testing, Social Proof and Product Recommendations engines, Exit Intent overlays and a host of other tools. Client or Server-side testing is available and a selection of SDKs for Mobile app optimisation.
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all teams. Designed to support product managers, marketers, and developers with their different experimentation and feature management needs, Kameleoon fits into any tech stack, with 50+ integrations and has the ability for any custom integration to be made. As a unified platform, Kameleoon empowers teams to create experiments, allowing them to utilize web-based data for targeting, analytics, and activation in server-side tests, all without requiring a developer. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, Kameleoon is well-suited for highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, banking, and insurance. Over 1000 medium and enterprise-sized companies already use Kameleoon’s feature-rich and secure platform to rely on highly-accurate experimentation data. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Direct Line Group, Canada Goose, Loblaw and Cerebral use Kameleoon. Visit www.kameleoon.com to learn more.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
Rosetta.ai
rosetta.ai
Rosetta.ai provides a suite of AI-driven tools designed to enhance the e-commerce experience. By interpreting and leveraging various consumer characteristics and behaviors, Rosetta.ai tailors website interfaces to individual customer preferences, improving their online shopping experience. The suite includes 'Rosetta AdMatch', which introduces a targeted advertising model designed to attract high-spend consumers via personalized online shopping experiences. 'Rosetta Engage' employs accurate recommendation algorithms to optimise shopping journey touchpoints. 'Rosetta Analytics' combines product label data and consumer preference analysis to generate rich consumer insights surpassing those provided by Google Analytics. Finally, 'Rosetta Automation' expands consumer engagement by automating marketing messages across multiple channels, taking into account customer's prior interactions to avoid repetition. Overall, Rosetta.ai aims to enhance the personalization of online shopping, increase conversion rates, and fuel growth for e-commerce businesses.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
