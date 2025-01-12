Top E-Commerce Software - Poland

Webgility

Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, inventory, pricing, and more) across your sales channels and downloads accounting data (tax, customer, and order details) to your QuickBooks automatically and securely. This process virtually eliminates time-consuming manual data entry to reduce costly errors. Never worry about bookkeeping accuracy, adopt new sales channels and strategies, find new customers, and sell more with confidence, knowing you can sort tax revenue across jurisdictions automatically and don’t have to spend more time on order management. Plus, Webgility compiles all your store, order, COGS, and performance data in one place. Easy-to-read analytics dashboards give you deeper insights into profitability, sales, settlements, and product performance. Over time, you can analyze seasonality trends and forecast sales and inventory. Review sales performance, sales trends, and best- and lowest-selling products by channel, and more. Webgility launched in 2007. Today, it’s the No. 1 integration for QuickBooks users, serving over 5,000 businesses and processing over 100 million transactions annually. All plans include free five-star support and onboarding. >>Save time and money<< Automation reduces overhead and labor costs, so you can adapt faster and focus on your growth. >>Connect your ecommerce systems<< Webgility integrates with over 50 ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Wix. >>Analyze and forecast performance Dive deeper into profitability, settlements, and sales performance for a complete view of your business. >>Eliminate manual data entry<< Webgility records your online income, transactions, sales tax, and fees in your accounting platform automatically. >>Keep your books current<< Transactions and payouts record in real time, so your books never fall behind. >>Close your books quickly<< Accounts neatly match bank deposits, so you or your accountant can close the books quickly every month. >>Organize tax revenue automatically<< Webgility collects and records sales tax from all sales and organizes it by jurisdiction in your accounting platform for easy filing. >>Never oversell inventory<< Manage pricing and inventory across your sales channels and your accounting software automatically. >>Improve operational efficiency<< Automate purchasing, fulfillment, returns, refunds, and other workflows to improve operational efficiency. >>Manage your ecommerce business from one place<< Improve organization and never toggle between sales, payment, and shipping platforms again. >>Stay compliant<< All accounting entries are compliant and tagged, so you can easily audit and roll back changes. >>Collaborate with ease<< Easily share your account with your bookkeeper, accountant, or outsourced accounting firm. >>Track expenses accurately<< Get a closer look at marketplace, payment, and shipping fees, and identify more ways to save. >>Customize to meet your needs<< Personalize your Webgility settings by sales channel with field-level mapping control.