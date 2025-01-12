App store for web apps
Top E-Commerce Software - Poland
E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connected data environment. Through Dopple's platform, businesses are able to empower their customers through interactive and engaging digital product experiences.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcasting tools, enterprise software solutions, as well as the means for video professionals to connect with clients and other professionals. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
AppMySite
appmysite.com
Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business. To maximize your sales on Amazon/Walmart, optimize your business, and simply sell more—visit us at: www.helium10.com.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom websites or apps. We print our products at our facilities in North America and Europe using the latest in cutting-edge printing tech to ensure the highest quality. We also partner with facilities in Australia and Japan to provide customers with a localized experience. The less time you spend worrying about shipping, the more time you can spend growing your business!
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital customers while embracing a more sustainable and cost-effective path for your business. Powerful features like shopping buttons, videos, GIFs, enticing photo slideshows, customizable lead forms, embeds, and many more, will help you stand out amongst competitors. Advanced statistics and branding options are also available to help you offer your readers a memorable experience. Create workspaces, manage different projects, invite teammates, and assign different roles. Ensure brand consistency and collaborate with your team to create stunning publications. All in Flipsnack.
SAP
sap.com
SAP is the leading enterprise application and business AI company. They stand at the intersection of business and technology, where their innovations are designed to directly address real business challenges and produce real-world impacts. Their solutions are the backbone for the world’s most complex and demanding processes. SAP’s integrated portfolio unites the elements of modern organizations — from workforce and financials to customers and supply chains — into a unified ecosystem that drives progress.
Coohom
coohom.com
Coohom is a leading 3D visualization and interior design platform that enables companies and designers to effortlessly create 3D floor plans in minutes and render design projects in stunning detail up to 16K resolution in seconds. Coohom features a dedicated 3D Kitchen and Bath design tool that simplifies complexity and drives scalable business growth for manufacturers and resellers. With tools like the 3D Viewer and AR, it can reduce material costs and enhance sales conversions. The Inspiration Spaces feature optimizes product engagement and lead generation. Over 8 million designers and 35,000 enterprises globally rely on Coohom daily, making it a trusted community. Coohom offers professional services to both individuals and enterprises. Its 3D visualization solutions have been featured in prestigious publications, including Forbes, TechNode, Panels & Furniture Asia, FurnitureToday, HomeAccents, Kitchen & Bath Business, and Fame+. Coohom is also a proud industry partner of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
OpenCart
opencart.com
Opencart is an easy to-use, powerful, Open Source online store management program that can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. Administrative area simply by filling in forms and clicking “Save”. There are many professionally-written extensions available to customize the store to your needs. An OpenCart store can be ready to take orders soon after installation. All you have to do is have it installed for you (any web hosts do it for free), select a template form the many free or low-cost template sites, and your product descriptions and photos, click a few settings, and you are ready to begin accepting orders. Our free Installation & Quick Start chapters show you how. The public side or “Storefront” of OpenCart looks very professional and ready to sell almost as soon as it is installed.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need a CPQ alternative, IQ has you covered.
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place multiple orders in just a few seconds, and track them automatically from your store or your Paypal account. Dsers provides supplier optimization to find better suppliers for all of your products and facilitate a better sale of the same product with a better rating and cheaper price range. It additionally enables you to find a supplier replacement instead of your current one with just a few clicks and in no time. Users also get the option to place bulk orders with Dsers which saves time and energy altogether. Users can also create different packs of products from multiple AliExpress suppliers to get discounts, offers, and reduced prices. You can try Dsers for free by just creating an account on their website and setting up your online shop with them.
Chargebee
chargebee.com
The Chargebee platform enables subscription businesses to capture, retain and maximize revenue opportunities through automated recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue analytics. By integrating seamlessly with your tech stack, Chargebee becomes the heart of your revenue operations. Optimise efficiencies across your sales, success, and finance operations to accelerate the growth of your subscription revenue. Chargebee is the leading Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform for subscription businesses. Chargebee's mission is to help businesses of all sizes to grow their revenue by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, including subscription management and recurring billing, pricing and payment optimization, revenue recognition, collections, and customer retention.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.
Memberful
memberful.com
Monetize your passion with membership. Best-in-class membership software for independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more.
Shoopy
shoopy.in
Shoopy.in is an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products across various categories. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, Shoopy.in provides shoppers with a convenient and seamless online shopping experience. Key Features: Extensive Product Range: Shoopy.in offers a diverse selection of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, beauty products, and more. User-Friendly Interface: The website features a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to browse, search, and purchase items. Secure Checkout Process: Shoopy.in ensures a secure checkout process, allowing users to shop with confidence and peace of mind. Personalized Recommendations: The platform provides personalized product recommendations based on user preferences and browsing history, enhancing the shopping experience. Responsive Design: Shoopy.in is optimized for various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring a seamless experience across different screen sizes. Notable Aspects: Promotions and Discounts: Shoopy.in frequently offers promotions, discounts, and special deals to attract customers and encourage purchases. Customer Reviews and Ratings: Users can access product reviews and ratings from other shoppers, helping them make informed purchasing decisions. Fast and Reliable Delivery: Shoopy.in offers fast and reliable delivery services, ensuring timely delivery of orders to customers.
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, inventory, pricing, and more) across your sales channels and downloads accounting data (tax, customer, and order details) to your QuickBooks automatically and securely. This process virtually eliminates time-consuming manual data entry to reduce costly errors. Never worry about bookkeeping accuracy, adopt new sales channels and strategies, find new customers, and sell more with confidence, knowing you can sort tax revenue across jurisdictions automatically and don’t have to spend more time on order management. Plus, Webgility compiles all your store, order, COGS, and performance data in one place. Easy-to-read analytics dashboards give you deeper insights into profitability, sales, settlements, and product performance. Over time, you can analyze seasonality trends and forecast sales and inventory. Review sales performance, sales trends, and best- and lowest-selling products by channel, and more. Webgility launched in 2007. Today, it’s the No. 1 integration for QuickBooks users, serving over 5,000 businesses and processing over 100 million transactions annually. All plans include free five-star support and onboarding. >>Save time and money<< Automation reduces overhead and labor costs, so you can adapt faster and focus on your growth. >>Connect your ecommerce systems<< Webgility integrates with over 50 ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Wix. >>Analyze and forecast performance Dive deeper into profitability, settlements, and sales performance for a complete view of your business. >>Eliminate manual data entry<< Webgility records your online income, transactions, sales tax, and fees in your accounting platform automatically. >>Keep your books current<< Transactions and payouts record in real time, so your books never fall behind. >>Close your books quickly<< Accounts neatly match bank deposits, so you or your accountant can close the books quickly every month. >>Organize tax revenue automatically<< Webgility collects and records sales tax from all sales and organizes it by jurisdiction in your accounting platform for easy filing. >>Never oversell inventory<< Manage pricing and inventory across your sales channels and your accounting software automatically. >>Improve operational efficiency<< Automate purchasing, fulfillment, returns, refunds, and other workflows to improve operational efficiency. >>Manage your ecommerce business from one place<< Improve organization and never toggle between sales, payment, and shipping platforms again. >>Stay compliant<< All accounting entries are compliant and tagged, so you can easily audit and roll back changes. >>Collaborate with ease<< Easily share your account with your bookkeeper, accountant, or outsourced accounting firm. >>Track expenses accurately<< Get a closer look at marketplace, payment, and shipping fees, and identify more ways to save. >>Customize to meet your needs<< Personalize your Webgility settings by sales channel with field-level mapping control.
Channable
channable.com
Channable is the multichannel eCommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads. With Channable, every team member can collaboratively list, manage, and advertise products across channels - all from one platform.
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is a retail operations management solution. Our customers have the need for a true SaaS solution that can handle multiple sales channels and products in one, easy-to-use application. Our solutions cover everything from purchasing to reporting and even goes mobile thanks to the RetailOps mobile app.
Baselinker
baselinker.com
- BaseLinker is a multi-channel management software that streamlines sales across all platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Reverb, and Mirakl, with over 1,000 other integrations. - Leveraging our advanced automation module, teams can process orders up to 10x faster, minimizing errors with our unique packaging assistant and automatic action features, which handle tasks like shipment creation, customer emails, invoice generation, and label printing. - With over 23,000 active users across Europe, US and Brazil, we provide expert support to sellers aiming for international expansion.
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: Provides a consolidated view of key business metrics, including insights into market shares, product performance, shipping statuses, and inventory levels. Integrations: Connects seamlessly with major online marketplaces like Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, and more. It also integrates with leading shipping carriers to streamline logistics. Order Management: Offers detailed insights into order statuses, allowing businesses to track, manage, and optimize their fulfillment processes. Product Management: A hub for managing the entire product portfolio, analyzing top-performing brands, and understanding sales trends. Inventory Management: Allows businesses to monitor inventory histories, understand product aging, evaluate top brands, and make informed inventory decisions. Brand Restrictions: A unique feature that enables businesses to restrict specific brands from being sold on certain marketplaces, ensuring brand compliance and strategic alignment. Customization and Scalability: Provides module-based subscription pricing, allowing businesses to choose tools and integrations specific to their needs. Engagement & Support: Offers dedicated account management, a community section for user discussions, feedback mechanisms, and a robust support system. In summary, MarketSyncer is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and optimize e-commerce operations, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and profitability for businesses in the North American market.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscription management, invoicing and renewals, to dunning, global tax compliance, fraud protection, and reporting. How do we do it? As your Merchant of Record, Paddle manages the following for you: Integrations with multiple payment service providers. Liability for charging and remitting sales tax around the world. Fraud protection and processing chargebacks. Revenue data reconciliation across subscription billing and payments. Reducing churn and recovering failed payments. Billing-related support queries. Let us focus on optimizing every part of your payments and billing process while you focus on growing your business.
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. Integrate in an afternoon, with or without engineering and with less than 10 lines of code. - Our team is made up of former engineers and designers from Square, Uber, Coursera, Dropbox, and Slack. We're proud to be funded by some of the best venture capital firms including, First Round Capital and Coatue. Some of our Angel Investors include the Perret and William Hockey (co-founders of Plaid), Tony Xu (Doordash) and Dylan Field (Founder and CEO, Figma).
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
Sellerboard
sellerboard.com
sellerboard is THE accurate profit analytics service for Amazon sellers with additional tools: follow-up mail campaigns, inventory management, reimbursements for lost & damaged stock and other FBA errors, and listing change alerts. All this starts at $15 a month with a 1-month free trial. Founded in Germany in 2017, sellerboard has rapidly grown its user base to over 14,000 satisfied customers worldwide.
Apviz
apviz.io
Transform your CAD model into a sales tool. Cloud-based platform for creating online 3D configurators for e-commerce. Easy to use and manipulate, customizable, efficient, secure SaaS (Software as a Service) 3D configurator. 1.Import your 3D CAD models. 2.Create your configuration and business rules, and export your 3D configurator. 3.Embed your configurator in your CMS e-commerce site and connect it (WooCommerce, Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, etc.). 4.Engage your customers with a 3D product configurator. Usable for any industry, Apviz offers dedicated tools, materials library, and Virtual Try-On for jewelry and watches.
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is available on-premises and as SaaS cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning). Epicor offers Business Management Platforms as industry-specific ERP solutions. Epicor Software Corporation innovates to incorporate newer technologies into the ERP system. For example, Epicor uses the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to connect machines with sensors and PLCs (programmable logic controllers) on the shop floor in its Advanced MES (manufacturing execution software) that seamlessly integrates with the Epicor ERP (and MRP) system. Epicor provides advanced omnichannel, including eCommerce, software for retailers.
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features interactively - Discover product technology & internal components through exploded views - Preview & compare all colorways in a product range
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTANA’s patented, Intelligent Optimization algorithms reduce 3D model size by up to 99% while maintaining high visual fidelity so you can publish everywhere. We are API-driven so we can integrate with existing DAMs, PLMs, digital showrooms, and virtually any other platform allowing teams to add 3D capabilities within existing workflows. Our software helped clients like adidas used our software to accomplish in 1 hour what used to take 6 weeks.
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints. From 360-spin and 4K zoom on the product page to AR assets, customizable lifestyle imagery, and product visuals for cart thumbnails, shopping feeds, email, social media, catalogs, third-party marketplaces, and in-store kiosks. Powering four quintillion product variations and 10 million unique users per month, Cylindo is the catalyst that drives delightful shopping experiences, helping retailers and brands show more and sell more. Using the Cylindo Platform, companies have increased conversion rates by over 36% and average order value by 88% while reducing visualization costs by 58% on average.
Spectrum
spectrum.net
Spectrum is the world leader in 3D to factory product customization, allowing brands to innovate with distinction, reduce competition with 3rd-party retailers and increase margins and conversion. Spectrum develops custom programs that feature best-in-class 3D visualization. And for a successful custom program, products must meet customers’ expectations, so we start our work integrating at the factory level. This focus has resulted in a 100% integration success rate with clients such as JBL, Xbox, Hydro Flask, Stanley, Carhartt, Life is Good and more.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our add-ons to automatically recover failed payments (recovering 70%, on average), and fight fraud without compromising your customer’s payment experience. With GoCardless you save time and money, win and retain more customers, get paid on time, and reduce stress. 75,000+ businesses around the world trust us to power their payments, including global names like DocuSign, Carrefour, Norwegian Refugee Council, Trip Advisor, Aon, Survey Monkey, and UNHCR. We enable them to collect payments from 30+ countries, processing over $30 billion each year. And our products are flexible to how you want to use them – whether you want to use them on their own with our easy-to-use online dashboard, connect with one of 350+ systems you might already use to run your business, or build your own custom integration with our API. We’ve been on this mission since 2011, and now have an incredible team of 700+ payments experts across the UK, US, France, and Australia. In fact, you might’ve heard of us before – we’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more. Want to learn more? Head over to gocardless.com
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Informed Repricer
informed.co
Increase your profits with price optimization - Stay competitive and make more money with automatic repricing strategies for all types of sellers. Informed.co is the #1 competitive repricing platform that helps online businesses drive profits and win more Buy Boxes.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
15% of customers are leaving without finding what they need. Doofinder helps you fix it. Doofinder is an AI-powered smart site search engine for eCommerce that improves search results and product visibility. Our app delivers personalized search results based on individual, real-time preferences in less than 25 milliseconds without increasing your load speed. - Empower your customers to find exactly what they're looking for with Doofinder's advanced search technology, reducing bounce rates and increasing the chances of a sale. - Get a deeper understanding of your customer's behaviors and needs by analyzing search results - Transform your eCommerce search experience with precise results, even when the search is messy - Make informed decisions and anticipate customer demand and new trends with our powerful search result analysis +20% conversions, just by improving search: It's that simple. Over 10,000 happy customers can't be wrong. Our solution is easy to use, as it can be quickly and easily integrated with any web or e-commerce solution, as well as custom-built sites, giving you the flexibility you need. No coding required, easy to install and start using.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER offers a complete B2B eCommerce solution with all the tools brands and buyers need to buy, sell and collaborate online. Our virtual showrooms, digital catalogs, and linesheets enable brands to bring their products to life online and provide an immersive buying experience using 360 imagery, videos, and shoppable hotspots. Our enterprise-grade software is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale experience. We connect more than 3,000 brands and 500,000 retailers, support thousands of market appointments every year and process over $38 billion in orders globally. Virtual Showrooms: Showcase your products and deliver a compelling online buying experience that’s as unique as your brand using shoppable hotspots, 360 imagery and dynamic videos. NuORDER Payments: Introducing the first payments solution built specifically for wholesale. With the flexibility to offer click-to-purchase and pay later experiences, brands can manage payments for both immediate or pre-book orders, without risking the delays or canceled orders associated with the traditional invoicing process. Exclusive Retail Partnerships: We currently partner with Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Ave, and Grassroots Outdoor Alliance to power their visual assortment planning and buying process. The result is a more empowered and efficient market process. Digital Trade Shows: From Magic to New York Fashion Week, NuORDER is the online marketplace powering the largest fashion, apparel, and outdoor events in the world. Expand your reach and take your wholesale business further through our exclusive digital trade show network. For a demo, please visit: https://www.nuorder.com/