DMARC software, which stands for Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance, is designed to help businesses ensure that emails sent from their domains are properly authenticated according to two key security standards: DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). These tools assist in various aspects of the DMARC protocol, playing a crucial role in preventing fraudulent activities such as email spoofing and phishing that could put an organization's employees or clients at risk. IT departments use DMARC software to configure and manage email accounts across the organization, including company-wide domains as well as those specific to departments or individuals. By determining DMARC alignment and enforcing DMARC authentication, these tools can detect and block suspicious emails that attempt to impersonate legitimate messages from one or more of the organization's registered web addresses. DMARC software often integrates with secure email gateway solutions, and some tools in the Secure Email Gateway category may include features that support DMARC compliance. It's becoming increasingly common for other security software to incorporate DMARC protocols as a critical element of broader cybersecurity strategies. The use of DMARC software should be complemented by other governance, risk, and compliance tools to ensure that your business practices align with relevant policies. IT compliance service providers can evaluate your company's current security measures against standards like the DMARC protocol. Partnering with cybersecurity consulting providers can further aid your management and IT teams in understanding the importance of DMARC enforcement, alongside other security measures, to protect your organization and its clients from cyber threats.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powered, industry-leading detection trusted by more than 42,000 customers. - Deployment flexibility: Choose your deployment option - email security delivered with or without a gateway. - AI-powered, world-class detection: Apply the power of AI, machine learning, and social graphing to make security smarter and empower employees.
DMARC Report
dmarcreport.com
Block malware and phishing attacks. A DMARC reporting solution for MSPs, service providers, and businesses who need to monitor and manage a large number of domains for DMARC compliance.
SimpleDMARC
simpledmarc.com
Absolutely! Here's an improved version of the copywriting article for SimpleDMARC targeting marketers, marketing agencies, and entrepreneurs: Email fraud and phishing attacks are on the rise, and as a marketer, marketing agency, or entrepreneur, you know how important it is to protect your business from these threats. With SimpleDMARC, you can do just that and more. SimpleDMARC is a powerful platform that makes it easy to secure your email domain and prevent unauthorized use of your email address. With features like Unlimited Passive Domains, Aggregate Reports (RUA), and Invite Teams - Multi-User, you can optimize your email strategy, increase your email deliverability rates, and keep your business safe from cybercriminals. One of the key benefits of SimpleDMARC is the ability to secure Unlimited Passive Domains. This means you can protect all of your business domains, without worrying about additional costs or limitations. Whether you have multiple brands, subdomains, or services, SimpleDMARC has you covered. Plus, with our intuitive dashboard, you can manage all of your domains from a single place, saving you time and effort. Another powerful feature of SimpleDMARC is the access to Aggregate Reports (RUA). These reports provide valuable insights into your email performance, including information on delivery rates, authentication status, and more. With this data, you can make informed decisions about your email strategy, optimize your email deliverability rates, and ensure your emails are reaching your target audience. With the Invite Teams - Multi-User feature, you can collaborate with your team members or clients on your email strategy. This feature allows you to easily add new users, assign permissions, and manage access to your SimpleDMARC account. Whether you are working with a marketing agency or have multiple team members, SimpleDMARC has you covered. At SimpleDMARC, we understand the urgency of protecting your business from email fraud and phishing attacks. That's why we've designed our platform to be user-friendly, effective, and powerful. With SimpleDMARC, you can protect your business from cyber threats, optimize your email strategy, and stay ahead of the competition.
DMARC Digests
dmarcdigests.com
Fix SPF and DKIM authentication issues that prevent your email from reaching the inbox and see who’s sending using your domains.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and maintain a positive sender reputation. Email Finder - Find new, valid business email addresses and scale your B2B outreach DMARC Monitor - Secure your emails and prevent phishing scams with unlimited email monitoring, security alerts, and automated reporting Email Deliverability Tools - Improve inbox visibility with customized toolkits. Includes email server testing, inbox placement testing, Email Finder, and DMARC Monitoring Activity Data & Email Scoring - Find your most active email subscribers with Activity Data. Additionally, Email Scoring service provides more in-depth insights about your email list to help you achieve email success. ZeroBounce has validated 25+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type II, ISO-27001-certified, and fully HIPAA compliant.
AutoSPF
autospf.com
We help fix a very specific technical email issue, we flatten SPF records that exceed the 10-lookup threshold. AutoSPF automatically maintains updated SPF records for businesses. Our solution compresses the number of DNS lookups in SPF records, which will improve the delivery rate of emails, allow for DMARC alignment and help with compliance.
PowerDMARC
powerdmarc.com
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 1000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span across 45 countries. The PowerDMARC platform is MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 500+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant. For more information head to www.powerdmarc.com
EasyDMARC
easydmarc.com
EasyDMARC is your one-stop solution for all things DMARC to secure domain infrastructure and improve email deliverability. Whether you’re an SMB, enterprise, MSP, or reseller, EasyDMARC has the solution for you. Our cloud-native platform automates and simplifies DMARC tasks for every IT department. Join 45K+ businesses growing safely with us.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Kevlarr
kevlarr.io
With Kevlarr we want to use our experience and knowledge to make secure communication via internet / email accessible to everyone. We protect your online brand and online identity against phishing, CEO fraud, impersonation and other online threats. And we do this by implementing the various security standards: DKIM, DMARC, SPF, BIMI, DANE. Our main focus lies in supporting MSP's during their DMARC journey.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service providers who want to achieve DMARC compliance in the shortest time possible.
dmarcian
dmarcian.com
Founded in 2012 by a primary author of the DMARC specification, dmarcian is dedicated to upgrading the entire world’s email by making DMARC accessible to all with superior tooling, educational resources, and knowledgeable support. Used by thousands and recommended by support teams around the globe, our DMARC Management Platform grants you visibility into and control over how your email domains are used. Our platform provides actionable insights and alerts for organizations of any size to deploy DMARC and its supporting technologies of SPF and DKIM, visualize email delivery data, and manage a secure domain services infrastructure. Rectify email security vulnerabilities, improve domain and brand reputation, and meet the growing demand of DMARC compliance requirements with our best-in-class offerings. Our DMARC Management Platform visualizes DMARC data in powerful and meaningful ways so you can quickly identify authentication gaps with your SPF and DKIM configurations, as well as unauthorized use of your domains. In addition to aggregating DMARC data, our platform provides domain administration teams with the necessary features to adopt DMARC with clarity and confidence. Providing actionable insights, it is powered by the most accurate source classification engine in the industry and affords users with assurances of the true origin of a particular mail stream. dmarcian has been processing DMARC data since the inception of the specification in 2012.
DmarcEye
dmarceye.com
DMARC monitoring and reporting. Enjoy a seamless, beautiful, and clear view of your domain's email security – all for free.
