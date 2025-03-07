Top Deep Learning Software - United States

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.
Submit New App
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first — ahead of profit. To achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. Our investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion is ongoing, executed through a wide range of initiatives, and championed and supported by leadership. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality communication in various settings, from individual conversations to team meetings and call centers. Besides noise cancellation, Krisp also offers real-time meeting transcriptions, which improves accessibility and helps in maintaining records. In addition, it possesses the capability to generate concise meeting notes and summaries, effectively serving as an AI meeting assistant. Another notable feature is Krisp's meeting recording functionality, which automatically records virtual meetings across all communication apps. Specifically for call center environments, Krisp provides an AI Accent Localization feature that converts the accents of agents in real-time to match the native accent of customers for clearer communication. It also securely transcribes agent and customer conversations in real-time. The application's services can be integrated into various products using the provided SDK for developers. As a multi-functional AI tool, Krisp caters to a broad range of users including individuals, freelancers, hybrid work teams, sales teams, professional services, and call centers.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates with leading video conference platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, to generate automated meeting notes. It also allows users to review, search through, edit, export, and share the transcripts with team members for seamless collaboration. Notta empowers you to maximize the value of every conversation.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create attendance charts and analytics. Faces can be extracted via + importing images + importing videos + web search ( FB, LinkedIn, Instagram) + import folders + webcam and IP cameras + IOT and security Cameras. + USB keys and External Devices FaceMRI uses the power of face recognition to unlock analytics from images and videos. Users can download the application to their Mac or PC and import images and videos. It will extract faces and people from videos and images, users can add faces to customers and create custom reports. Additionally, staff members can create demographic charts based on age, gender, and race from videos and see who your customers are. FaceMRI also has person search technology, so users can build up custom reports. Employees can track Zoom call attendance, who was on the company call, and who was missing. Staff members can connect to web cameras, security cameras, and IoT cameras to track who enters your business. FaceMRI creates personal reports from video feeds so users can monitor who enters your business.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 languages. Resemble Fill is our generative fill (audio inpainting) feature that enables you to modify existing speech with your cloned AI voice. Fill can be used to revise programmatic audio ads, dynamic streaming ad insertion (SAI), voice assistants, and more. We recently won a 2023 Webby Award for 'Best Use of Voice Technology' for our voice AI's contribution to Netflix's Emmy-nominated Andy Warhol Diaries. Along with Netflix, we partner with Byju's, The World Bank Group, Boingo, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures and more.
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The founders of PromptSmart coached and mentored MBA students in the art of public speaking. Realizing that many orators would be better supported by an intuitive, speaker controlled teleprompter, we also recognized that today's mobile devices could address this need. With this in mind, PromptSmart was created. PromptSmart also addresses the needs of speakers who prefer to use notes instead of fully written speeches. We designed the digital notecard feature to let speakers stay on point by keeping track of the key messages to cover. The end result is that PromptSmart is the most advanced public speaking tool for any speaker style!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr AI Video Maker is an AI-powered tool that allows creators to transform their voice recordings and podcasts into personalized videos. With this tool, users can easily create stunning video content in just minutes. The AI technology behind Jupitrr AI Video Maker automates the process of generating stock videos for creators' videos, including stock footage, charts, subtitles, and more. The tool boasts a user-friendly interface similar to editing a word document, eliminating the need for complex timelines and making video editing a breeze. It offers the convenience of one-click access to a vast library of stock videos, saving users the hassle of searching for the right footage. Jupitrr AI Video Maker supports multiple languages, including Spanish, Hindi, French, Mandarin, and many more, making it accessible to a wide range of creators around the world. In addition to stock videos, the tool also provides options for adding subtitles and captions in various sizes and styles. It even includes AI-generated captivating charts, designed to simplify the process of incorporating visual data into videos. Jupitrr AI Video Maker aims to empower creators by allowing them to focus on their creative vision instead of spending excessive effort on video editing. With its simplicity and versatility, Jupitrr AI Video Maker is a valuable tool for content creators looking to enhance their video production process.
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of speeches, meetings, or events, with additional features such as auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis. * Reviewers appreciate Speechlogger's ability to accurately transcribe speech even in noisy backgrounds, its user-friendly design, and its unique features like auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis, which they find superior to some paid transcription tools. * Users experienced issues such as ads affecting performance in the free version, occasional errors in translation, less accuracy while transcribing less common accents, lack of voice-enabled controls, and misinterpretations in sentiment analysis and topic modeling tools.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms your spoken words into a concise and informative summary.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label datasets, apply preprocessing and augmentations, convert annotation file formats, train a computer vision model in one-click, and deploy models via API or to the edge.
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies with over 150,000 cameras connected. The true, open cloud platform is designed for integration with other solutions or building new services that work with IP cameras. VXG is a future-proof, innovative technology platform and Cloud VMS engine for SaaS companies that is fully flexible and scalable, cost-effective, white-label and customizable. Delivering the fastest and easiest path to true cloud video surveillance, and providing a complete VMS with full source code and all the necessary components. The fully open (product agnostic) platform's key value lets customers deploy the solution in their own cloud/data center and integrate their in-house or 3rd party systems. Resulting in little effort from the customer's side and the fastest time to market. While empowering them with full control, branding and ownership over the product.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open source prompt engine available on GitHub
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, and many other API endpoints.
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyAI models and frameworks include: - AI Speech-to-Text - Audio Intelligence, including Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Topic Detection, Content Moderation, PII Redaction, and more - LeMUR, a framework for applying powerful LLMs to transcribed speech, where you can ask sophisticated questions, pull action items and recaps from your transcription, and more
Crescendo
crescendo.com
Crescendo Systems Corporation is a leading developer of Documentation, Digital Dictation, Voice Processing, Transcription and Workflow Management systems for the medical, legal, law enforcement and insurance sectors.
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration options, making the setup process smooth and efficient. Whether you run a small boutique store or a large-scale marketplace, Face Age seamlessly adapts to your technical requirements.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a video search platform that enables anyone to quickly find particular moments in large amounts videos. It is also a complete video storage and streaming platform that allows users to embed the most advanced video search in any website.
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, Los Alamos National Lab, Disney, and the Department of Defense.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect or location in real-time and on recorded media. Combining these transcripts with the latest AI-driven speech capabilities, businesses build products that utilize summaries, topics, sentiment, chapters, translation and more. Speechmatics processes over 300 years of transcription worldwide every month in 50 languages. Having pioneered machine learning in speech recognition, its neural networks consider acoustics, languages, dialects, multiple speakers, punctuation, capitalization, context and implicit meanings. Speechmatics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with a New York office too. Speechmatics is a registered trademark.
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is very easy to use. * Talkatoo is a desktop dictation solution designed for clinical uses, with a focus on converting speech to text, including specialized vocabularies and medical terms. * Reviewers appreciate Talkatoo's ability to accurately convert speech into text, including complex medical terms, and its user-friendly interface that aids in increasing efficiency and productivity in creating medical records. * Reviewers noted that Talkatoo can be slow when processing a large number of instructions, has occasional difficulty in recognizing specific, less common terms, and its customer support response can be delayed.
Voxpow
voxpow.com
Speech to text conversion powered by Machine Learning. Direct in your website and for free. Voxpow supports your global user base, recognizing more than 100 languages and variants.
SoundHound
soundhound.com
As a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, we offer an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis.
npm
npmjs.com
npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by npm, Inc. npm is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js. It consists of a command line client, also called npm, and an online database of public and paid-for private packages, called the npm registry.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that offers developers real-time transcription and insights of unstructured conversation data using advanced deep learning models. The tool provides solutions to various industries such as revenue intelligence, events and webinars, remote collaboration, contact center, and recruiting intelligence. Symbl.ai’s features support custom trackers, summarization, topic modeling, transcription, conversation analytics, and pre-built UI and components for voice, audio, and text data. With its APIs technology, Symbl.ai allows real-time and asynchronous speech recognition for unstructured human conversations, enabling the tool to add intelligence with a single API call. Additionally, the platform provides keyword, phrase, and intent detection in real-time, both in less than 400 milliseconds and via batch/asynchronous requests. Symbl.ai includes speech-to-text integration, allowing the most accurate and asynchronous speech recognition API that is built for human conversations. The tool's conversation analytics generate various metrics to enhance user or agent conversation analytics such as talk-to-listen ratios, words per minute, talk time, and topic-based sentiments. Symbl.ai also supports processing conversations and extracting insights across various conversation channels such as video or audio files, telephony, and streaming. Moreover, Symbl.ai prioritizes customer support, providing flexible plans with no usage commitments and scalable growth options.
Gladia
gladia.io
Gladia is an AI Knowledge Infrastructure platform that provides plug-and-play APIs to enable users to get the most out of their data. The Speech-to-Text API Alpha is their latest offering, and it offers real-time processing and a Word Error Rate as low as 1%. It is built on Open AI’s Whisper Models, and is capable of transcribing one hour of audio in just 10 seconds. The API is available for free, and supports 99 languages. Gladia is led by Jean-Louis Queguiner, Founder & CEO, and Jonathan Soto, Co-Founder & CTO. Queguiner holds a Master’s Degree in Symbolic AI and has single-handedly built a chatbot to curate, classify and unify all AI applications in one store. Soto holds a Master's Degree from MIT and is the author of multiple academic papers. Gladia provides tutorials and documentation for users, as well as a 1-to-1 onboarding call with their team. They are committed to making their APIs accessible and more affordable than anything else on the market, without sacrificing quality.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summarization, sentiment analysis, and topic detection. Beyond that, developers can: * Process live-streaming or pre-recorded audio * Transcribe in dozens of languages * Train custom models for unique use cases * Access deep NLU with a unified API * Build in any programming language with our SDKs * Deploy on-prem or on DG’s managed cloud * Get scalable GPU infra for training and inference Deepgram is a proud NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company, and we recently completed a $72M Series B to define the future of AI Speech Understanding, making us the most-funded speech AI company at its stage. An NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to distinguish between computer-generated voices and real human voices, specifically for business use cases, ensuring content authenticity and reliable reporting in customer service interactions. * Reviewers appreciate the software's implementation for protection against audio manipulation and voice scams, its ease of use, quick processing, and the ability to seamlessly process a wide range of audio file formats without any issues. * Users mentioned limitations such as the system requiring audio files to be at least 8 seconds long and free of background music, occasional misidentification of real voices as fake and vice versa, and limited software integration capabilities.
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is an desktop app using AI technology that helps to remove all unwanted noise and distractions during calls, recordings, and online meetings. With its advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art features, CrystalSound can eliminate background noise, echo, howling effects, and other voices, ensuring that you can communicate clearly and effectively. CrystalSound has the ability to work on Mac, Windows, Linux operating systems to meet the download and use needs of users. With CrystalSound, you no longer have to worry about compatibility issues with your communication app. Our solution is designed to work seamlessly with popular apps such as Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Loom, Discord, and many more.
Dictanote
dictanote.co
We help users improve productivity by using voice typing! Dictanote is a modern notes app with built-in speech-to-text integration, making it easy for you to voice type your notes in 50+ languages. Voice In is the speech-to-text chrome extension that lets you use your voice to type in any text box on any website.
SpeechWrite
speechwrite.com
SpeechWrite is a full solution provider specialising in workflow solutions, digital dictation, voice recognition and PDF solutions. SpeechWrite's practical technology, sophisticated yet simple, allows you to enhance your working environment and simply work smarter. Working closely with OEMs and technology partners, SpeechWrite have extensive knowledge of the latest technology developments and market trends. Established in 2001, SpeechWrite have over 100 collective years in the dictation industry and pride themselves on their speed to market and after-sale support.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Facilitating multichannel customer communications and team collaboration, Thirdlane Connect is designed for both local and remote workers, supporting web browsers, iPhone, Android devices, as well as Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops. This powerful application is fully integrated with and powered by the Thirdlane Business Phone System or Thirdlane Multi Tenant PBX platforms. These platforms can be securely deployed in various settings, whether on premises or in private or public clouds, ensuring flexibility and security for your communication infrastructure.
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide teams, improve execution and drive sales while creating a shared view of the field that helps leaders make better decisions, faster. Sell more with GoSpotCheck by FORM, the field execution app that guides, tracks, and improves performance in real time.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-leading AI-assisted labeling technology that generates high-quality labeled data 5x faster than manual labeling. The Hasty platform provides everything needed to go from raw images and videos to production-ready models.
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much more.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. Elevate your digital security with seamless access control, unlocking a personalized and fortified experience. Trust in Luxand.Cloud to lead the way in safeguarding your digital frontier with unparalleled reliability. Join us on the journey to redefine the boundaries of security in the digital age. Luxand.cloud supports: - Face detection - Face recognition - Face verification - Emotion recognition - Facial landmark detection - Liveness detection - Face cropping
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, which allows you to "Search the Physical World" and find information about anything just by taking a picture from your mobile device; and TapTapSee, an app for the blind and visually impaired that utilizes the mobile device's camera and VoiceOver to photograph objects and identify them out loud for the user. In addition, through CloudSight API developers can utilize the same technology that is available to Fortune 500 companies and major retailers. CloudSight Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Angeles, CA.
Imagga
imagga.com
Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,500+ developers and 220+ businesses worldwide and has received multiple worldwide awards and recognition such as Best Technology Vendor at South Summit '15 by HM The King of Spain, Global Champion in News and Media at World Summit Awards '16 by the United Nations, and Global Innovator in Image Analytics '16 by IDC, among others. A pioneer and global innovator in the image tagging as a service space - the company has been operating its cloud API since 2011, and its flagship auto-tagging and auto-categorization technologies since 2013. On top of its image recognition technology, Imagga provides a platform of cloud-based APIs for automated image recognition, tagging and categorization that enables developers and business to build applications and solutions that understand images. The technology could be delivered as on-premise installation as well, if needed. The Imagga’s image recognition technology fully automates the process of assigning keywords and/or domain-specific categories to images. The solution is horizontally scalable and can handle whatever load of images needs to be analyzed and annotated. It can adapt to customer needs by custom training and/or feedback loop. Wrapped in a very easy to integrate API in the cloud, or on-premise, it can go in production in a matter of several hours.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is a next-generation audio editor that integrates multiple Voice AI technologies into a user-friendly application for the production of high-quality voice content for various industries, including podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.