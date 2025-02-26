Top Deep Learning Software - Turkmenistan

Imagga

imagga.com

Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,500+ developers and 220+ businesses worldwide and has received multiple worldwide awards and recognition such as Best Technology Vendor at South Summit '15 by HM The King of Spain, Global Champion in News and Media at World Summit Awards '16 by the United Nations, and Global Innovator in Image Analytics '16 by IDC, among others. A pioneer and global innovator in the image tagging as a service space - the company has been operating its cloud API since 2011, and its flagship auto-tagging and auto-categorization technologies since 2013. On top of its image recognition technology, Imagga provides a platform of cloud-based APIs for automated image recognition, tagging and categorization that enables developers and business to build applications and solutions that understand images. The technology could be delivered as on-premise installation as well, if needed. The Imagga’s image recognition technology fully automates the process of assigning keywords and/or domain-specific categories to images. The solution is horizontally scalable and can handle whatever load of images needs to be analyzed and annotated. It can adapt to customer needs by custom training and/or feedback loop. Wrapped in a very easy to integrate API in the cloud, or on-premise, it can go in production in a matter of several hours.