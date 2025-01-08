App store for web apps
Top Deep Learning Software - French Polynesia
Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first — ahead of profit. To achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. Our investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion is ongoing, executed through a wide range of initiatives, and championed and supported by leadership. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared.
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create attendance charts and analytics. Faces can be extracted via + importing images + importing videos + web search ( FB, LinkedIn, Instagram) + import folders + webcam and IP cameras + IOT and security Cameras. + USB keys and External Devices FaceMRI uses the power of face recognition to unlock analytics from images and videos. Users can download the application to their Mac or PC and import images and videos. It will extract faces and people from videos and images, users can add faces to customers and create custom reports. Additionally, staff members can create demographic charts based on age, gender, and race from videos and see who your customers are. FaceMRI also has person search technology, so users can build up custom reports. Employees can track Zoom call attendance, who was on the company call, and who was missing. Staff members can connect to web cameras, security cameras, and IoT cameras to track who enters your business. FaceMRI creates personal reports from video feeds so users can monitor who enters your business.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates with leading video conference platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, to generate automated meeting notes. It also allows users to review, search through, edit, export, and share the transcripts with team members for seamless collaboration. Notta empowers you to maximize the value of every conversation.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality communication in various settings, from individual conversations to team meetings and call centers. Besides noise cancellation, Krisp also offers real-time meeting transcriptions, which improves accessibility and helps in maintaining records. In addition, it possesses the capability to generate concise meeting notes and summaries, effectively serving as an AI meeting assistant. Another notable feature is Krisp's meeting recording functionality, which automatically records virtual meetings across all communication apps. Specifically for call center environments, Krisp provides an AI Accent Localization feature that converts the accents of agents in real-time to match the native accent of customers for clearer communication. It also securely transcribes agent and customer conversations in real-time. The application's services can be integrated into various products using the provided SDK for developers. As a multi-functional AI tool, Krisp caters to a broad range of users including individuals, freelancers, hybrid work teams, sales teams, professional services, and call centers.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 languages. Resemble Fill is our generative fill (audio inpainting) feature that enables you to modify existing speech with your cloned AI voice. Fill can be used to revise programmatic audio ads, dynamic streaming ad insertion (SAI), voice assistants, and more. We recently won a 2023 Webby Award for 'Best Use of Voice Technology' for our voice AI's contribution to Netflix's Emmy-nominated Andy Warhol Diaries. Along with Netflix, we partner with Byju's, The World Bank Group, Boingo, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures and more.
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label datasets, apply preprocessing and augmentations, convert annotation file formats, train a computer vision model in one-click, and deploy models via API or to the edge.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms your spoken words into a concise and informative summary.
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The founders of PromptSmart coached and mentored MBA students in the art of public speaking. Realizing that many orators would be better supported by an intuitive, speaker controlled teleprompter, we also recognized that today's mobile devices could address this need. With this in mind, PromptSmart was created. PromptSmart also addresses the needs of speakers who prefer to use notes instead of fully written speeches. We designed the digital notecard feature to let speakers stay on point by keeping track of the key messages to cover. The end result is that PromptSmart is the most advanced public speaking tool for any speaker style!
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
npm
npmjs.com
npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by npm, Inc. npm is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js. It consists of a command line client, also called npm, and an online database of public and paid-for private packages, called the npm registry.
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, and many other API endpoints.
Gladia
gladia.io
Gladia is an AI Knowledge Infrastructure platform that provides plug-and-play APIs to enable users to get the most out of their data. The Speech-to-Text API Alpha is their latest offering, and it offers real-time processing and a Word Error Rate as low as 1%. It is built on Open AI’s Whisper Models, and is capable of transcribing one hour of audio in just 10 seconds. The API is available for free, and supports 99 languages. Gladia is led by Jean-Louis Queguiner, Founder & CEO, and Jonathan Soto, Co-Founder & CTO. Queguiner holds a Master’s Degree in Symbolic AI and has single-handedly built a chatbot to curate, classify and unify all AI applications in one store. Soto holds a Master's Degree from MIT and is the author of multiple academic papers. Gladia provides tutorials and documentation for users, as well as a 1-to-1 onboarding call with their team. They are committed to making their APIs accessible and more affordable than anything else on the market, without sacrificing quality.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft personalized content at scale — no design or editing skills needed. Plus, with rapid rendering and top-tier security, Hour One stands out as the premier content operating system designed for enterprise demands. What used to take months, now only takes minutes and produces higher engagement... work smarter, not harder with Hour One and produce personalized business videos that drive impact. * HourOne is a video creation tool that allows users to create marketing videos and presentations with a variety of templates, voices, and characters. * Users like the ease of use, the range of voices and characters to choose from, the quick process and download time, and the support from the customer success team. * Reviewers experienced issues such as a robotic text-to-talk feature, limited avatar options, a learning curve for casual users, limited branding capabilities, slow load time, and a lack of clear instructions for certain features.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to distinguish between computer-generated voices and real human voices, specifically for business use cases, ensuring content authenticity and reliable reporting in customer service interactions. * Reviewers appreciate the software's implementation for protection against audio manipulation and voice scams, its ease of use, quick processing, and the ability to seamlessly process a wide range of audio file formats without any issues. * Users mentioned limitations such as the system requiring audio files to be at least 8 seconds long and free of background music, occasional misidentification of real voices as fake and vice versa, and limited software integration capabilities.
Dictanote
dictanote.co
We help users improve productivity by using voice typing! Dictanote is a modern notes app with built-in speech-to-text integration, making it easy for you to voice type your notes in 50+ languages. Voice In is the speech-to-text chrome extension that lets you use your voice to type in any text box on any website.
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of speeches, meetings, or events, with additional features such as auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis. * Reviewers appreciate Speechlogger's ability to accurately transcribe speech even in noisy backgrounds, its user-friendly design, and its unique features like auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis, which they find superior to some paid transcription tools. * Users experienced issues such as ads affecting performance in the free version, occasional errors in translation, less accuracy while transcribing less common accents, lack of voice-enabled controls, and misinterpretations in sentiment analysis and topic modeling tools.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyAI models and frameworks include: - AI Speech-to-Text - Audio Intelligence, including Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Topic Detection, Content Moderation, PII Redaction, and more - LeMUR, a framework for applying powerful LLMs to transcribed speech, where you can ask sophisticated questions, pull action items and recaps from your transcription, and more
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Their Image-to-text converter makes converting images into editable text simple and efficient. Whether you have scanned documents, handwritten notes, or any other visual content, their tool handles it all with ease. Enjoy high accuracy with reliable text extraction from various image types. Its user-friendly interface ensures everyone can use it without any hassle. Plus, they support multiple languages, so you can handle text in various languages seamlessly. One of the standout features is the ability to submit bulk images, saving you time when processing large amounts of data. They also support multiple image formats, making it versatile for any project. Best of all, their tool is completely free to use. With their Photo to Text converter, you can: * Save time by converting images to text effortlessly * Increase productivity with fast and accurate results * Simplify your workflow with a tool that's easy to use Unlock the potential of your visual content with our highly accurate, multilingual, and versatile Picture-to-text converter.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration options, making the setup process smooth and efficient. Whether you run a small boutique store or a large-scale marketplace, Face Age seamlessly adapts to your technical requirements.
ai|coustics
ai-coustics.com
ai|coustics is an AI tool that enhances speech audio quality using advanced algorithms. Their Generative Speech AI technology enables users to have professional-grade audio quality in any situation, whether recording a podcast, video conferencing, or transmitting audio. The tool does not just suppress background noise but also removes room resonances, compensates for low-quality headsets, and repairs digital artifacts to improve the clarity and quality of spoken words. It even brings back lost components and frequencies of the audio signal. The AI tool is perfect for any audio-focused application, including telecommunications, podcasting platforms, audio recording or transmission hardware, and speech-to-text systems. Integrating ai|coustics into an audio application is simple with their HD-SPEECH API AND SDK and available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, and iOS platforms, running in embedded, desktop, and cloud environments. Users can experience the power of the tool firsthand by visiting their PLAYGROUND PAGE, where they can see and hear the transformative effects of AI Speech Enhancement in action. ai|coustics also provides contact information, including email, phone, and address, as well as links to their site notice and privacy policy. Users looking to improve the audio quality of their speech applications can benefit from ai|coustics' advanced AI algorithms that elevate audio quality to professional-grade standards.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
SoundHound
soundhound.com
As a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, we offer an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis.
SpeechAce
speechace.com
At SpeechAce, we are committed to helping language learners improve their speaking abilities through versatile speech recognition technology. We developed the world's first speech recognition API that not only helps language learners assess their speaking skills but also identify their exact areas of improvement. While the first version of our speech recognition API only provided a pronunciation score, we have now enhanced our offerings to include full speech transcription along with assessment of higher level skills such as vocabulary, grammar, fluency, coherence and relevance. SpeechAce boasts a diverse worldwide customer base which includes some of the smallest (but hottest) startups as well as some of the largest language learnings providers in the world.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summarization, sentiment analysis, and topic detection. Beyond that, developers can: * Process live-streaming or pre-recorded audio * Transcribe in dozens of languages * Train custom models for unique use cases * Access deep NLU with a unified API * Build in any programming language with our SDKs * Deploy on-prem or on DG’s managed cloud * Get scalable GPU infra for training and inference Deepgram is a proud NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company, and we recently completed a $72M Series B to define the future of AI Speech Understanding, making us the most-funded speech AI company at its stage. An NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company.
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr AI Video Maker is an AI-powered tool that allows creators to transform their voice recordings and podcasts into personalized videos. With this tool, users can easily create stunning video content in just minutes. The AI technology behind Jupitrr AI Video Maker automates the process of generating stock videos for creators' videos, including stock footage, charts, subtitles, and more. The tool boasts a user-friendly interface similar to editing a word document, eliminating the need for complex timelines and making video editing a breeze. It offers the convenience of one-click access to a vast library of stock videos, saving users the hassle of searching for the right footage. Jupitrr AI Video Maker supports multiple languages, including Spanish, Hindi, French, Mandarin, and many more, making it accessible to a wide range of creators around the world. In addition to stock videos, the tool also provides options for adding subtitles and captions in various sizes and styles. It even includes AI-generated captivating charts, designed to simplify the process of incorporating visual data into videos. Jupitrr AI Video Maker aims to empower creators by allowing them to focus on their creative vision instead of spending excessive effort on video editing. With its simplicity and versatility, Jupitrr AI Video Maker is a valuable tool for content creators looking to enhance their video production process.
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect or location in real-time and on recorded media. Combining these transcripts with the latest AI-driven speech capabilities, businesses build products that utilize summaries, topics, sentiment, chapters, translation and more. Speechmatics processes over 300 years of transcription worldwide every month in 50 languages. Having pioneered machine learning in speech recognition, its neural networks consider acoustics, languages, dialects, multiple speakers, punctuation, capitalization, context and implicit meanings. Speechmatics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with a New York office too. Speechmatics is a registered trademark.
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, Los Alamos National Lab, Disney, and the Department of Defense.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build datasets and successful ML pipelines. Partner with SuperAnnotate’s expert and professionally managed annotation workforce that can help you quickly deliver high-quality data for building top-performing models.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is a next-generation audio editor that integrates multiple Voice AI technologies into a user-friendly application for the production of high-quality voice content for various industries, including podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open source prompt engine available on GitHub
Dictalogic
dictalogic.com
Dictalogic provides specialized modules—including audio to text, speech to text, conversation to text, and task delegation—all through one dashboard. * Audio-only: Traditional audio dictation, in which the audio is recorded and sent to a transcriber, who can be located anywhere (including working from home). * Audio to text: Digital transformation enables voice-to-text conversion on the fly. In this approach, audio is recorded and sent to be transcribed, and the audio is converted to text before it reaches the transcriber. We provide multiple options on assignment for you to explore. * Speech to text: We also offer the ability for real-time speech to text. The workflow is the same as other dictation, which can be sent to any transcriber. * Conversation to text : Dictalogic Conversation module is a speech-to-text solution that combines speech recognition, speaker identification, and sentence attribution to each speaker (also known as diarisation) to provide real-time and/or asynchronous transcription of any conversation—all encapsulated in a secure portal accessible any time, 24/7.
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
SpeechFlow
speechflow.io
SpeechFlow is a cutting-edge speech-to-text tool that empowers businesses and individuals with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Our advanced AI technology ensures precise transcription of audio and video content into written text, supporting up to 14 languages, beyond just English. Main Features: * Multilingual Transcriptions: Overcome language barriers with support for 14 languages. Get accurate and reliable transcriptions in diverse linguistic contexts. * All-in-One Transcription Solution: API & Online Platform：For enterprises and individuals, SpeechFlow offers a speech recognition API interface and online transcription features, which are simple and easy to use. * Accurate Transcriptions: Benefit from industry-leading accuracy, understanding industry-specific terminology, and context for comprehensive and reliable transcriptions. * Industry-Specific Models: Tailored to meet the unique needs of various sectors, our well-trained speech recognition models enhance operational efficiency in healthcare, finance, legal, customer service, and education. * Lightning-Fast Processing: Experience rapid transcriptions, with 1 hour of audio transcribed in under 3 minutes, saving you valuable time. * Free extended trial every month: 5 hours of free speech-to-text transcription per user per month * Cost-Effective Pricing: Prices as low as $0.0002 per second,pay only for what you use with our flexible pay-as-you-go pricing Main Applicability: * Contact Centers: Extract valuable insights from customer conversations, improve agent productivity, and reduce costs. * Video Captioning: Enhance accessibility and reach a broader audience with accurate video transcriptions. * Virtual Meetings: Easily transcribe meetings and get insights from every discussion, regardless of background noise. * Media Monitoring: Build a safer platform by detecting sensitive content like hate speech and profanity with high accuracy. * Content Creators: Effortlessly transcribe interviews and lectures for focused analysis. * Translators and Interpreters: Enhance workflow and deliver precise translations. Requirements for Use: SpeechFlow top-notch accuracy, fast processing, multilingual support, and cost-effective pricing make SpeechFlow the ultimate choice for all your speech-to-text needs. Click now to streamline your transcription process and take your business to the next level with SpeechFlow!
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M captchas every minute. This implies that your automation or scrape will have a 99.99% uptime. You may buy a captcha package if you have a large budget. At the lowest price on the market, you may receive a variety of solutions, including reCAPTCHA V2, reCAPTCHA V3, hCaptcha, hCaptcha Click, reCaptcha click, Funcaptcha Click, FunCaptcha, aws captcha, picture-to-text, and more. With this service, 0.1s is the slowest speed ever measured. CapSolver now provides image recognition services to customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The purpose of their work is to use artificial intelligence in more areas, expanding possibilities in technology driven environments.
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the latest scientific breakthroughs into the everyday reality of highly accurate, state-of-the-art technologies powered by deep neural networks. Phonexia offers a portfolio of advanced software for governmental, forensic, and commercial sectors, enabling innovative projects in more than 60 countries worldwide.
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is very easy to use. * Talkatoo is a desktop dictation solution designed for clinical uses, with a focus on converting speech to text, including specialized vocabularies and medical terms. * Reviewers appreciate Talkatoo's ability to accurately convert speech into text, including complex medical terms, and its user-friendly interface that aids in increasing efficiency and productivity in creating medical records. * Reviewers noted that Talkatoo can be slow when processing a large number of instructions, has occasional difficulty in recognizing specific, less common terms, and its customer support response can be delayed.
Vatis Tech
vatis.tech
Revolutionising Speech Recognition with Superior Accuracy and Affordability. Vatis Tech’s API provides advanced speech-to-text technology that automatically converts audio or video files into text with over 95% accuracy, using proprietary deep-learning speech recognition algorithms. Vatis Tech offers its speech-to-text API engine and web platform to agile startups, behemoth enterprises, podcasters, journalists, and developers alike. This allows solution and service providers to integrate the technology into their applications, regardless of industry or use case. * Deploy on-prem or on cloud * Build in any programming language with our API * Get scalable GPU infra for training and inference * Contextual features like speaker diarization, entity detection, punctuation, and capitalization or numeral conversion. * Text editing features inside the web application * Transcribe in real-time or pre-recorded files
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies with over 150,000 cameras connected. The true, open cloud platform is designed for integration with other solutions or building new services that work with IP cameras. VXG is a future-proof, innovative technology platform and Cloud VMS engine for SaaS companies that is fully flexible and scalable, cost-effective, white-label and customizable. Delivering the fastest and easiest path to true cloud video surveillance, and providing a complete VMS with full source code and all the necessary components. The fully open (product agnostic) platform's key value lets customers deploy the solution in their own cloud/data center and integrate their in-house or 3rd party systems. Resulting in little effort from the customer's side and the fastest time to market. While empowering them with full control, branding and ownership over the product.
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Shownotes is an AI-powered tool that automatically summarizes podcast episodes and creates a landing page with a full transcript and captions file. It uses chatGPT to convert YouTube automatic captions and generate a memorable quote, and it can also create a blog post from the transcript. Shownotes offers three plans: Free, Creator, and Pro. The Free plan provides one shownote per month, a summarized transcript, a landing page, and all shows are public. The Creator plan provides two shownotes per month, a summarized transcript, a landing page, the ability to make shows private, a landing page editor, a full transcript, and ums & ahs. The Pro plan provides unlimited shownotes, a summarized transcript, a landing page, the ability to make shows private, a landing page editor, a full transcript, ums & ahs, and a captions file.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that offers developers real-time transcription and insights of unstructured conversation data using advanced deep learning models. The tool provides solutions to various industries such as revenue intelligence, events and webinars, remote collaboration, contact center, and recruiting intelligence. Symbl.ai’s features support custom trackers, summarization, topic modeling, transcription, conversation analytics, and pre-built UI and components for voice, audio, and text data. With its APIs technology, Symbl.ai allows real-time and asynchronous speech recognition for unstructured human conversations, enabling the tool to add intelligence with a single API call. Additionally, the platform provides keyword, phrase, and intent detection in real-time, both in less than 400 milliseconds and via batch/asynchronous requests. Symbl.ai includes speech-to-text integration, allowing the most accurate and asynchronous speech recognition API that is built for human conversations. The tool's conversation analytics generate various metrics to enhance user or agent conversation analytics such as talk-to-listen ratios, words per minute, talk time, and topic-based sentiments. Symbl.ai also supports processing conversations and extracting insights across various conversation channels such as video or audio files, telephony, and streaming. Moreover, Symbl.ai prioritizes customer support, providing flexible plans with no usage commitments and scalable growth options.