Top Data Virtualization Software

Data virtualization software is used by teams to facilitate agile data storage, retrieval, and integration processes through the use of virtual data layers. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Virtualization category, a product must: -Abstract data through a virtualized layer. -Integrate data from disparate sources. -Facilitate data retrieval and manipulation.

Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality offers two products to flexibly solve data integration and management problems in a tailored way that best suits data teams in the fast-paced world of data. Data Virtuality Platform - Data Virtualization for Flexible Data Architectures By uniquely combining data virtualization and da...

CData Connect Cloud

Your organization depends on real-time business and operational data to deliver actionable insights and drive growth. CData Connect is the missing link in your data value chain. CData Connect allows users to connect to data from any cloud application or database through standard database access. Wit...

Denodo

We enable organizations to connect to all of their data in real-time. Denodo is the leader in logical data fabric powered by data virtualization providing data access, data governance, and data delivery capabilities across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sour...

