Top Course Authoring Software

Course authoring software enables organizations to generate compelling and interactive multimedia content designed for educational purposes. It is utilized for crafting training courses and materials suitable for both corporate training and traditional academic environments. Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), a subset of course authoring tools tailored specifically for educational institutions, fall under this category. These tools empower organizations to develop educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into Learning Management Systems (LMS), fostering unique educational programs for employees or students. Commonly deployed within HR departments and educational institutions, course authoring solutions empower administrators to create educational content without requiring programming expertise. These solutions are available in both cloud-based and on-premise formats, often adhering to the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM), which provides standards and specifications for content integration with LMS software. Furthermore, many course authoring products leverage presentation software foundations, offering users a familiar interface for developing course content.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Learning Studio AI is an AI-powered tool for creating and delivering engaging online courses efficiently across devices, with analytics for optimizing teaching.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.
VidGrid
vidgrid.com
VidGrid is an interactive video platform that allows users to create, edit, and share videos for learning and development, enabling collaboration and video management.
Articulate 360
articulate.com
Articulate 360 is a suite of tools for creating e-learning courses, featuring applications for interactive content development and media management.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a platform for creating and delivering online training, enabling organizations to develop engaging microlearning experiences easily.
Rise
rise.com
Rise is an online training system that simplifies course creation, distribution, and management, offering templates and prebuilt lessons for engaging employee training.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
PandaSuite is a no-code platform that enables users to create interactive apps and digital content without coding, supporting various features like user authentication.
Instruqt
instruqt.com
Instruqt is a virtual IT lab that allows software companies to create hands-on product tutorials, demos, and training in a browser-based environment.
MindSmith
mindsmith.ai
MindSmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to quickly create and share interactive eLearning content.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.
Disco
disco.co
Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.
7taps
7taps.com
7taps is a microlearning platform that enables fast creation of educational content, allowing users to convert files into engaging courses with quizzes and progress tracking.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.
Lingio
lingio.com
Lingio is a gamified language learning app for frontline workers that offers AI-generated courses in 100+ languages for interactive skill development.
Flowclass
flowclass.io
Flowclass allows educators to create course landing pages with integrated marketing, booking, and payment tools for easy student recruitment.
CLASSUM
classum.com
CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.
Meleton
meleton.com
Meleton is a platform for creating and selling online courses. It offers tools for course creation, student management, and marketing.
Exly
exlyapp.com
Exly is a no-code platform for building and managing businesses, offering features like course organization, webinars, consultations, custom websites, and analytics.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.
Learnyst
learnyst.com
Learnyst is a SAAS platform that enables educators to create, manage, and sell online courses through branded websites and mobile apps.
Coursebox
coursebox.ai
Coursebox is an AI-powered learning management system that simplifies course creation and management, featuring a drag-and-drop editor, quizzes, and real-time support.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is an online learning platform that offers customizable courses and training management tools for organizations, enhancing team learning with a mobile-friendly interface.
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
FLOWSPARKS is an app for creating interactive e-Learning modules and managing them via an integrated Learning Management System.
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
AcademyOcean is an LMS for creating and managing corporate training courses, offering personalized learning, team management, and progress tracking features.
BranchTrack
branchtrack.com
BranchTrack is a web-based tool for creating branching scenarios in e-learning, allowing interactive and adaptive learning experiences.
Prodient.io
prodient.io
Prodient.io is a cloud-based eLearning authoring tool that allows teams to create interactive courses quickly using templates, supporting SCORM formats for multiple platforms.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sales, service, soft-skills, wellbeing, leadership and compliance, upskilling your entire business is easy! Take advantage of our ready-to-go training suites, or craft your own learning pathways with our flexible automations and easy to use interface. Working with our team of learning experts, we'll help you build a training program that's aligned to your business outcomes so that you know you're getting the best return on your investment. We also take great care to ensure that you're getting the most out of the RedSeed LMS, which is why every RedSeed customer gets a dedicated success manager for the lifetime for their account - at no extra cost! Learn more at: www.redseed.com
HowToo
howtoo.co
HowToo is the only eLearning authoring tool your team will want to use. Full of ready-to-go content, simply copy and paste your content into our huge library of templates. Add quizzes and assessment blocks with a click of a button and launch in just minutes. With the powerful insights of data, research and analytics we have created a tool that allows you to build incredible learning experiences for success. HowToo is also the first tool to meet the WCAG 2.1 AA standard.
SlidePresenter
slidepresenter.com
Detailed manuals and documentations, numerous live or web trainings and still the feeling that the knowledge simply does not reach your colleagues - or not at the right time? Then you should get to know SlidePresenter! Empower your employees to turn their knowledge into engaging video content without any prior experience or technical skill! Thanks to our intuitive user interface, all employees can create and edit their own video content within minutes and enrich it with numerous interactive features such as quizzes and surveys. Afterwards, the employee-generated video content can be easily and securely shared with colleagues or the whole organization with just one click on your own corporate video platform. This saves you valuable time and resources in your corporate knowledge transfer. What’s more: You create a central and attractive point of contact for your colleagues. On your enterprise video platform, all employees receive helpful knowledge content to answer their individual questions “in the flow of work,” and are on top of that also encouraged to browse, like, and interact with additional employee-generated video content. The use cases for SlidePresenter are as diverse as your company's requirements: from quick click instructions, product trainings to internal onboardings, e-learnings or hands-on learning nuggets. More than 600 market leaders in numerous industries are already successfully relying on knowledge transfer from employees for employees – so that knowledge can be found quickly and at any time by everyone who needs it. Your benefits with SlidePresenter: - Enable self-directed, continuous learning in your organization with easy-to-understand video content. - Increase the performance of your (new) employees by making knowledge available anytime and anywhere. - Reduce frequent questions from colleagues by allowing them to quickly and easily produce and share explanatory video content. - Increase the motivation of your employees to share knowledge with colleagues thanks to an intuitive user experience for easy content creation. - Include your employees into your knowledge transfer and thus strengthen their loyalty to your company. - Empower employees of all departments and job levels to share their knowledge with colleagues across the organization. - Create a diverse learning experience with formal learning and traning formwats as well as employee-generated learning via video content. - Save the resources of your L&D department by integrating your employees into the knowledge transfer. - Create a central video platform where your employees can always find exactly the knowledge they need to do their best work.
Cognota
cognota.com
Cognota is the first and only operations platform for learning and development teams. Our platform enables L&D teams to streamline training request management, improve project and capacity planning, rapidly design content and collaborate more effectively with SMEs. Clients across all industries are leveraging Cognota to improve their productivity by eliminating the need for multiple tools to manage learning operations. Looking to thrive in the L&D industry? Join the vibrant LearnOps® Community, a hub where L&D professionals gain insights, engage in thought-provoking discussions, access curated resources, and stay ahead of industry trends. Unlock the power of collective wisdom and experience in the #LearnOpsCommunity Join for free at LearnOps.com
Elucidat
elucidat.com
Elucidat is an authoring platform that’s changing the game for elearning creation; making it a breeze for teams to craft content that's both engaging and in line with their brand. Built for the real challenges learning teams face, Elucidat blends ease of use with full-scale support and expert advice. It's the go-to for creating compelling content in multiple languages, tracking the success of your courses, and keeping everything looking sharp and brand-consistent. Elearning created in Elucidat is fully SCORM compliant, created using HTML5, automatically responsive and works on any device and any Learning Management System. Struggling with low engagement rates or limited capacity? Tap into a wealth of unmatched expertise and innovative solutions with Elucidat's Learning Consultancy services, which you simply won’t find elsewhere. Stay up to date on the latest digital learning trends, best practices and resources with Elucidat’s industry-renowned blog: https://www.elucidat.com/blog/.
IllumiDesk
illumidesk.com
IllumiDesk's interactive learning platform helps instructors save time, maximize learner engagement, and improve course quality with A.I. With IllumiDesk, organizations increase knowledge retention by offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences and prepares students for real-world applications.
