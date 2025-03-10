Usercentrics

usercentrics.com

Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). It enables businesses to collect, signal, manage, and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations such as the GDPR, ePrivacy, Digital Markets Act, CCPA/CPRA, and more. All of this while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with customers. Usercentrics CMP seamlessly integrates with Google Consent Mode and the TCF 2.2, enabling you to run and display advertising campaigns in the EU/EEA and UK. Adhering to Google’s requirements for publishers and advertisers helps ensure uninterrupted display of your ads, conversion tracking, and analytics optimization. It believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. Cookiebot CMP is its plug-and-play consent solution, its App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing. Its Usercentrics Preference Manager enables smooth capture and management of users' preferences and marketing permissions, while empowering them with full control. Helping clients like Daimler, ING, and Telefónica achieve privacy compliance, Usercentrics is active in more than 180 countries, with over 3,000 partners, and handles more than 6.7 billion consents every month.