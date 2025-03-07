Vodlix

vodlix.com

Vodlix is a white-label video streaming and OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers cloud-based solutions for IPTV and VOD (Video-On-Demand) needs. It allows businesses and individuals to create and launch their own video streaming services with ease, without having to build everything from scratch. Vodlix provides a high-quality viewing experience for end-users, with features such as EPG (Electronic Program Guide) and LIVE TV, which allow viewers to easily browse through a complete list of what's on and watch their favorite shows as they air. Additionally, Vodlix offers a Bundles management system, which makes it easier to offer viewers customizable packages of content, providing greater flexibility and control over what viewers can access. With transparent pricing that includes video encoding, and no additional costs for mobile and TV apps in professional and enterprise plans, Vodlix helps businesses to maximize their revenue and minimize costs. Vodlix also offers a variety of security and customer support features to ensure that your streaming service runs smoothly and safely. Overall, Vodlix is a comprehensive video streaming platform that provides businesses and individuals with the tools they need to create a successful streaming service.