Thrive.App

thrive.app

Thrive.App Ltd, established in 2011, provides the technology and support to assist organizations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications and employee engagement. Its intuitive content management system enables anyone in an organization to take charge of company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to teams’ mobile devices. Clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organizations, all using Thrive’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT, and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely, and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams—those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, Thrive specializes in inspiring and educating clients in their digital transformation journey through its SaaS platform, client success onboarding, and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Clients include Deloitte, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN, and many more. Inspire, inform, and engage employees with a communications and engagement platform that is cost-effective and ridiculously easy to use.