Top Cloud Data Security Software - Slovakia

Normalyze, through its agentless assessments, data discovery, AI-driven risk prioritization, and comprehensive and actionable remediation insights, helps enterprises understand the full range of risks present against their cloud data. Normalyze takes a data-first approach to security. Normalyze is the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), helping enterprises secure their data across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. With Normalyze, security and data teams can improve their overall security and compliance efforts while empowering the business to leverage their most precious asset: data. The Normalyze DSPM platform helps to discover and classify data stores, prioritize what’s important, identify risky and excessive access, detect and remediate exposure risks, and improve compliance and auditing processes. At the heart of the Normalyze platform is the patented One-Pass Scanner, which leverages AI to accurately identify and classify valuable and sensitive data at scale, across different environments. The platform was designed around an architecture that scans in place, so data never leaves the location where it resides. This approach keeps data under IT control, supports compliance with stringent data protection regulations and enhances operational efficiency. Scanned results appear in multiple visualizations to help teams prioritize risk. The Data Risk Navigator shows attack paths that can lead to data breaches or loss. Data Access Graphs shows how people and resources access data. Visualizations are generated and updated in real time, providing visibility as changes to customer infrastructure or environments take place. The proprietary DataValuator assigns monetary value to data, with a ranking to help security and data teams assess the relative business impact of potential data loss. AI-powered querying and remediation workflows make the Normalyze user experience intuitive and efficient. Delivering insights into data, access, and risk in one place, IT teams can understand their overall data security posture, and collaborate on effective security measures and action plans.