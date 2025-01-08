App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Brand Asset Management Software - French Polynesia
Brand asset management (BAM) software assists businesses in effectively managing the data and media that underpin a company’s brand identity, such as logos, brand colors, fonts, social media assets, and rich media content. It offers a centralized platform where marketers can store, organize, and distribute these brand assets. This ensures consistency and enhances the effectiveness of a business' branding efforts. By leveraging BAM software, organizations ensure that their marketing materials are aligned with their overall brand strategy. BAM software simplifies the brand management process for businesses, saving time and maintaining uniform branding across all communication channels. Typically utilized by marketing teams, BAM software enables them to manage and distribute brand assets across various platforms including social media, websites, and marketing campaigns. Creative teams, sales teams, as well as external partners and agencies, also utilize BAM platforms to access and utilize a company’s brand assets effectively.
Submit New App
Brandfolder
brandfolder.com
Brandfolder is a visually-elegant and user-friendly Digital Asset Management software that allows marketers and creatives across industries to maximize their brand management potential. Brandfolder is more than just storage for your digital assets; with our solution’s cloud-first architecture, users can organize, manipulate, distribute, and analyze their most important digital collateral from a single source of truth. With advanced AI-powered smart search, asset editing and manipulation, annotated workflow with approvals and notifications, and actionable brand insights, Brandfolder’s feature suite amplifies cross-team collaboration and productivity and empowers external users to access the content they need with unprecedented ease.
Frontify
frontify.com
Frontify is a brand-building platform where a user-friendly DAM meets customized portals. With Frontify's user-friendly interface, everyone can get your brand right. Boost content creation, collaborate like clockwork and launch campaigns in a flash without a steep learning curve. Here's what you can accomplish with Frontify: * Meaningful context — Give context to your assets, enabling everyone to use them correctly * Truly intuitive — Simplify how you organize and share your assets, allowing anyone to discover and contribute * Easily scalable — Launch on-brand campaigns at scale across global and local teams, leveraging existing assets and proving ROI * Uniquely personalized — Frontify allows you to connect, modify and customize for a truly personalized end to end experience
Brandy
brandyhq.com
Get your assets over here and start branding. Manage multiple brands in one place! Instantly stand out in front of stakeholders by sharing a style guide link from the #1 most powerful brand management platform in the world. Brandy is a brand management service that helps you improve the way you organize and distribute brand assets. Our powerful platform lets you quickly create brand style guides in the cloud. Agencies, enterprises, and individual brands can also use Brandy to leave a lasting impression on your clients and teams.
Canto
canto.com
As a leader in digital asset management (DAM), Canto is the simplest, yet most powerful DAM platform on the market. Canto allows organizations to centralize, organize, and share assets. With AI Visual Search, you can use natural language to instantly discover content without relying solely on metadata. More than 30 years of experience allows Canto to empower brands to extract more value out of their content, maximize ROI, and accelerate time to market.
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and forth. Images, Video, Logos, Guidelines, Graphics, Audio, PDFs, Presentations, Posts, Press Releases, Story ideas, Links to Earned Media, and more. All in one beautifully designed place. A single source of truth for your brand.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
CELUM
celum.com
Even great products require remarkable presentations to win on the digital shelf. Ever since the advent of employer branding, every company understands that the brand itself needs to be positioned as efficiently as possible. CELUM solves this challenge with its unique SaaS Content Supply Chain Management Platform. CELUM’s software enables Marketing, Brand and Product teams to build engaging experiences through creating, approving, managing, and distributing content to every required channel, and to understand the content’s impact. Since its foundation in 1999 CELUM has grown its employee base to nearly 150 people, who have been working tirelessly and passionately to help hundreds of our clients to bring their brands and products to the centre stage. And this is exactly where customers’ buying decisions are made and where brands are connected with company values. CELUM is proud to have many world-renowned brands are among its customers, such as SCOTT Sports, Outfront advertising, Essity, Shop Apotheke Europe, and Sartorius. CELUM combines disruptive innovation and its start-up spirit with sustainability and long-term planning. The ultra-modern headquarters and engineering centre in Linz, Austria is among the most spectacular office buildings in the country. The CELUM Campus combines New Work principles, eco-friendly architecture, and traditional alpine-inspired design features. CELUM’s experienced management team (Alessandro Kurzidim – Product, Michael Wirth – Operations, Michael Kraeftner – CEO/Growth) lead the company with sustained 2-digit annual growth rates. CEO Michael Kraeftner has continued to engage himself deeply with matters relating to digital product communication and engagement ever since completing his studies in media informatics. He is an industry-recognised expert and regular speaker in the fields of “Digitisation of Marketing Processes” and the “Disruption of e-commerce Content”.
Pics.io
pics.io
Pics.io is an all-in-one Digital Asset Management software helping businesses manage their media assets library. Pics.io is a centralized hub for all your media files that provides controlled access to your digital information, automated marketing workflows, and progress tracking. You can use Pics.io storage for your media assets library. Alternatively, you can start managing digital assets on top of your Google Drive or Amazon S3 cloud storages. How will you benefit from Pics.io? * Get a cost-effective DAM solution without the need to move your files anywhere and pay extra fees for keeping your assets on third-party servers * Make your unlimited storage space searchable using keywords, metadata, and other functionality * Decide what AI model to choose for automated keyword tagging based on efficiency, costs, and your needs. Create AI-powered asset descriptions for your files. * Control your team activity within the digital library, get notified of changes made to your files, give feedback and add comments to required assets, keeping track of related communication in one place * Control team access to digital content, assign roles and permissions to team members * Make your digital library shareable with customers, partners, and colleagues customizing access to your assets * Control all-new uploads, metadata modifications, keywords, and all other changes that are made in Pics.io within your cloud storage
BrandBay
brandbay.io
BrandBay is the Instant Access Multi-Brand Digital Asset Management platform for Agencies, Marketers, Designers and business owners. From the desktop application to the Chrome extension, BrandBay helps you organize, store, and access all your brands' images, videos, files, links, fonts, colors, notes, and more. BrandBay's simplified user interface, sharing options, and sharable brand kit features make the platform very unique and simple to leverage with your team. Create collections and groups to organize your brand assets the way you would like. Then present them to your clients and team for an everyday style guide. Store and host your images and videos and even embed them on your website with a simple code. Share assets individually, in a collection or share your entire brand with custom permissions. Try BrandBay for free today and begin leveraging the instant access multi-brand management platform to increase your online workflow and organize your brand assets.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
Pickit
pickit.com
Pickit aims to be the smartest, simplest DAM platform on the planet, making it easier than ever to source, store, share, organize, and optimize digital assets. Statistically, 70% of digital assets are underused or never used at all, making most content creation a total waste of time. And dollars. Common causes are scattered files, multiple storage systems, and complicated DAMs nobody wants to use. Pickit solves that with a single source of truth for all your visual assets, documents, templates, and guidelines, all integrated with your favorite applications. Pickit Enterprise includes: - Media Asset Management - Document Management - Brand Management - License Management - Insights Dashboard - Content Creation - Pickit Family™ multi-brand - Pickit Boards™ - Pickit Transfer™ - External Sharing & Collaboration - Organization Access & SSO - User Management - Media Markets - Pickit Stock™ - Pickit Academy™ - Plug & Play Integrations - Pickit API DAM smart. DAM simple.™