Top Box Office Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Box office software is an end-to-end event management solution that facilitates ticketing, sales, and attendee list management for live events. Event organizers use box office software to collect registrations, sell tickets and merchandise, accept donations, and manage attendee profiles. These products can be leveraged during and after an event to sell tickets on-site, check in attendees, and analyze the success of an event. Some box office software also includes CRM software features for managing customer or patron profiles.
Submit New App
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Time.ly
time.ly
Timely Event Ticketing software is a full-service web based event ticketing system. Take control over event ticket sales. Sell tickets online and at the box office, for both virtual and in person events. - increase website traffic and elevate your brand with a white-label solution that allows you to be in charge of your event branding. - supports all types of events, such as arts, music, sports and tourism. - compatible with any type of event venue: theatres, museums, local attractions, festivals and more. - easy to set up, learn and use. - mobile friendly. - simple and secure checkout. - real time reporting and analytics.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
pretix
pretix.eu
Pretix is a ticketing software for managing and selling tickets for various events, offering features like customization, automation, and integration while ensuring privacy and security.
EventSprout
eventsprout.com
EventSprout is a ticketing platform that provides real-time information about registration trends, website traffic, and sales revenue.
Hytix
hytix.com
Hytix is a state of art online ticketing software that revolutionizes how event organizers manage ticket sales. As an event ticketing platform, Hytix delivers a comprehensive solution for selling tickets online, making it an excellent alternative for various events from concerts to conferences, Haunted attractions to escape rooms. Hytix's robust event ticketing system allows organizers to streamline their procedures, reduce manual work, and boost efficiency. With Hytix, you can sell event tickets quickly and conveniently, reaching a larger audience by boosting your events. Furthermore, Hytix stands out among other event ticketing platforms with its cutting-edge box office ticketing software. This feature enables you to ticket sales at the Box-office platform. Whether you’re planning a small local gathering or a large-scale international event, Hytix’s online ticketing software is designed to deliver to your needs and assure a smooth ticketing experience for both organizers and attendees.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Google Reserve, and a proprietary publishers network. Showpass creates solutions for complex events, large organizations, and high-volume event producers and is proud to serve millions of customers.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees, everything Afton does for you can come in at a true $0.00 cost.
ShowClix
showclix.com
Go beyond event ticketing with ShowClix. Create fully branded event pages, take advantage of built-in marketing and analytics tools, work with event experts, and more.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.