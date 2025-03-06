Top Automation Testing - United States

LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver products with the best-in-class digital experience. - Continuous testing cloud LambdaTest's Continuous Testing Cloud allows enterprises to rapidly test and deploy changes to their web and mobile applications up to 70% faster, which helps to accelerate the development process and improve time-to-market. - Cross-browser Testing cloud Our cross-browser testing cloud allows users to test their websites and web applications on a wide variety of browsers, operating systems, and devices. With features such as real-time testing, responsive design testing, and debugging tools, it enables developers to ensure that their websites and web apps are compatible with different browsers, thereby providing a seamless user experience. - Real device cloud With real device cloud, testers/developers can catch bugs early before their mobile apps go live. With LambdaTest's Real Devices Testing Cloud, teams can test unhandled errors, UI/UX, performance, and functionality of their apps before they get released into production. The teams can also test on the widest range of mobile and OTT devices (iOS, Android, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV & Apple TV). - AI-powered visual regression cloud Ensuring consistent layouts, designs, and functionality of applications is crucial to deliver visually-perfect digital experiences. LambdaTest's visual regression cloud ensures that the visual appearance and functionality of an organization’s web applications remain consistent and error-free, ultimately improving the digital experience and business performance. Teams can get early insights on visual UI bugs before they release their applications to the customer. Testers/developers can run automated visual regression tests on 3000+ combinations of browsers & real devices to identify visual deviations. - AI-powered Integrated Test Intelligence Test execution insights are critical for digital transformation as they provide enterprises with deeper insight into the quality of releases and trends. By analyzing the test execution data, LambdaTest's integrated test intelligence provides enterprises with insights into patterns and trends that can lead to informed decisions about future development and improve application quality. This can empower development teams with detailed and actionable test execution data and close the gap between data, insight, and action for better and faster decision-making.