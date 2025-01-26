Top Application Shielding Software - Afghanistan

Jscrambler

jscrambler.com

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. We were the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Our integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, digital skimming, data leaks, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards including PCI DSS v4. All Jscrambler products are fully compliant with all the main tech frameworks and stacks, including HTML5, Node.js, React, Angular, Vue, Meteor, Ember, React Native, Ionic, and NativeScript. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online. Join us in shaping the future of web security and enabling fearless digital innovation.