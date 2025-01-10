App store for web apps
Top Applicant Tracking Systems - Pakistan
Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will a productivity boost with our unique, visual approach to pipeline management. A simple drag & drop interface means anyone (so, everyone!) on your team will be up and running in minutes, and Breezy Tasks ensure nothing falls through the cracks. You'll connect with candidates and make better decisions, sooner, too: From the all-new Candidate Match Score (which instantly calculates your best-fit applicants) to world-class resume parsing that lays everyone out on uniform, individual cards; to our score-carding system and Interview Guides that flex to objectively handle everyone's input on a candidate. Plus, we back it all up with powerful analytics & reporting. It's also GDPR compliant! With Breezy, you'll be making better hiring decisions in less time. Come check us out.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customizable career site, integration with multiple free and premium job boards, and social media channels. Once the candidates are in, the recruiters can collaborate with the hiring managers to screen and interview them, share feedback, leave notes for each other, and finally, hire and roll out offers to the best candidates. Freshteam also enables the HR team to onboard new hires even before day one - whether it’s getting forms filled, documents signed, or handing out handbooks, Freshteam can do it in a few clicks. In addition, it also allows you to create an onboarding task list and assign it to respective people. You can gather all the necessary information and create employee profiles (which flesh out into a directory), manage access permissions to employee information and documents, etc. The HR software also takes complete care of employee time off, employee and manager self-service for employees to raise requests, manager approval workflows, time off reports for teams and the whole organization that give a quick view into upcoming leaves, absenteeism trends, and more. The Android and iOS apps enable you to carry out important actions on the go. Freshteam is part of the Freshworks product family, whose products include Freshdesk Customer Support Software, Freshservice IT Service Management Software, Freshsales CRM Software, etc. – with more than 150000 businesses worldwide, including Cisco, Honda, Chargebee, The Atlantic, JCDecaaux, and PharmEasy.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
PyjamaHR
pyjamahr.com
PyjamaHR is the World's best applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruitment software trusted by 4700+ businesses. Developed after careful analysis of the pain points and challenges faced by recruitment teams globally, our AI-powered sourcing and seamless integrations ensure you find the perfect candidate for your organization. Some of it's amazing features include: * Publish jobs to 50+ partnered job boards * AI-powered candidate rating & recommendations * Automated candidate screening * 360-degree candidate comparison view * Chrome extension for candidate import * Talent pool for data storage & management * Issuing of offer letters to shortlists * Large integration ecosystem * Advanced reporting and analytics * Mobile app for iOS & Android
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.
Talentsquare
talentsquare.com
Talentsquare's mission is to help companies excel in recruitment. We offer the latest HR technologies to manage and recruit talent with ease.
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our premier :Recruit software is a robust candidate management system that empowers organisations to adopt a proactive approach to talent acquisition and drive strategic growth. :Recruit reduces double handling, saves you time, and reduces the risk of human error along the way. Scout :Recruit allows you to: - Manage Recruitment Lifecycle - Create, manage and publish branded recruitment web pages - Post directly to job boards to ensure your role is seen by the right candidates - Easily screen candidates for best results - Rate, rank and comment on your top candidates to keep track - Track candidates throughout the hiring process - Integrate with your favourite recruitment and HR technology solutions
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboarding, employee engagement, time tracking, leave management, and performance reviews easier. PeopleForce helps move businesses forward whilst focusing on people, not processes. Create an empowering and pleasant place of work.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one intuitive platform. Leverage AI tools and social media enrichment features, manage your team remotely and improve collaboration, take advantage of a full reporting suite, compliance tools (GDPR, CCPA, PDPA,...), a complete API, post jobs on thousands of free and premium channels much and more. Transform the way you recruit with the ultimate cloud-based hiring tool and drive your recruitment metrics to new highs!
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
KeldairHR
keldair.com
KeldairHR is a modern, intelligent, cloud-based Applicant Tracking System that was created to efficiently organize many of the tasks and processes associated with recruiting and hiring. The KeldairHR platform provides a full suite of features to streamline the way HR teams find, process and communicate with candidates.
Jobtoolz
jobtoolz.com
The easiest recruitment tool on earth that actually fills vacancies. We support HR Managers from SMEs in every step of their recruitment process. Jobtoolz has a strong focus on an employer branding platform with an awesome candidate experience, an applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruitment marketing that supports recruiters in every step of the hiring process.
iSmartRecruit
ismartrecruit.com
iSmartRecruit is a cloud-based AI recruitment technology designed to address the unique challenges faced by staffing agencies, recruitment firms, executive search firms, and in-house HR departments. Operating globally across 70+ countries and supporting 14 languages, including major European languages, iSmartRecruit excels in easy deployment and user-friendly automation. It efficiently manages the entire recruitment workflow from candidate sourcing to onboarding. In 2024, our ATS, Recruiting CRM, and Executive Search Software were honoured with multiple awards from renowned software review platforms, highlighting our dedication to providing superior recruitment solutions.
VanillaHR
vanillahr.com
VanillaHR's Simple Hiring Platform is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that serves as an end-to-end recruitment solution. The platform provides a comprehensive range of features designed to source, attract, qualify, and interview the best candidates to fit any hiring needs, from small businesses to large enterprises. The platform is powered by AI, making hiring processes more efficient and faster, allowing recruiters and hiring managers to automate manual tasks such as scheduling interviews and sorting and filtering candidate profiles. VanillaHR offers an advanced video interviewing tool - VanillaHR Meet - which uses facial and audio analysis to provide hiring managers with more insights into candidate characteristics beyond what's included in their resume. The platform also includes a career page builder to attract the right candidates and receive less irrelevant applications. VanillaHR can help manage from 1 to 1000 open positions, making it an excellent solution for startups, recruitment agencies, and businesses of all sizes. VanillaHR's website provides resources such as a blog, FAQ, and support center to help users navigate the platform and hire the best talent. A 15-day free trial is available to explore the full range of VanillaHR's comprehensive hiring platform.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to intelligently recruit, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their businesses. It serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri has forged relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on its mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams. Harri welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages, and the creation of 237K job listings.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million, including industry giants like Tata Steel (BSL), Mercedes Benz, Wipro, Denso Group, BSE, and Cycle Agarbatti. Experience productivity gains of up to 87% just like they have. Key Benefits: Unified Platform: Boost productivity with our seamlessly integrated tools. Employee Engagement: Utilize real-time mood analysis to keep teams engaged. Strategic Growth: Implement OKRs & KPIs to drive organizational success. Resource Optimization: Detailed shift and roster planning maximizes output. Robust Security: Leverage Azure's high-grade data security and AI/ML capabilities. Data Integrity: Maintain a single, consistent data source across your organization. Unmatched Features: Mobile-First Approach: Accessible anytime, anywhere Interactive Chatbot: Immediate, smart assistance Dynamic Dashboards: Real-time, actionable insights Touchless Attendance: Advanced face recognition & shift management Geo-Fencing: Accurate remote work monitoring Mobile-Driven Performance Management: On-the-go employee assessments About factoHR: An ISO 27001-certified leader, factoHR has specialized in retirement benefits and workforce management solutions since 2005.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools they need to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of our Talent Management platform.
CareerPlug
careerplug.com
Since 2007 CareerPlug has worked to make hiring easier for over 16,000 growing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We designed our hiring software for non-HR people so every owner, operator, and hiring manager can make the right hires for their team. Growing and innovating in the heart of Austin, our core mission to make hiring easier has always been our driving force. From owners to candidates, we believe in creating exceptional experiences for everyone. To us that means providing a playbook on How to Hire, making it easier to access best practices, and automating the process so you can focus on what matters: making the right hire!
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Say goodbye to clunky, outdated HR processes and embrace a modern approach to human capital management with Rytfit.ai. Rytfit is an AI-driven Workforce Management platform with a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations manage their workforce effectively and efficiently. Take Talent Acquisition to the next level – Rythire is tailored to your organization's needs. Feed any job title to accelerate your job creation in just a matter of seconds. Rytfit’s semantic model allows an organization to go from Hi to Hire in just 7 days. RytHire platform has features such as eliminating manual recruiting tasks and streamlining the recruitment process. Build Workforce, Remap Employees, and Elevate Retention - RytEngage module allows organizations to identify and develop internal talent for new roles, promoting a culture of growth and opportunity. Measure on what matters - RytMeasure module provides a centralized hub for goal setting and tracking in real-time. The platform allows organizations to align their workforce with their overall business strategy and drive better business outcomes. Streamline your HR processes, engage your employees, and drive results with our all-in-one solution. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our solution can help you achieve your workforce management goals and improve your overall processes.
MyLenio
mylenio.com
MyLenio is an all-in-one platform that allows your Small Business to get organized properly, enabling you to work with top companies like Google, PayPal, and SAP following the best industry standards. Our platform will integrate all of your processes so that they are organized and easy to manage. MyLenio simplifies your business by helping you achieve the highest standards in HR + IT + Compliance Streamline your small business and organize your company to work with Fortune-500 Companies!
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense for your business. Save time and money with Eddy. Hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees—all in a single, simple system.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: · HRIS · Global payroll, on-demand pay · Benefits · Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management · Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding · Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system · Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards · HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
Vacancy Filler
vacancy-filler.co.uk
The next generation ATS, Vacancy Filler empowers recruiters to deliver the best candidate experience fast. Automated and branded throughout, it's packed with tools such as Agency Module, Talent Pool, Request to Recruit, SJTs & Tests, Background Checks, References, Video Screening and Onboarding- all underpinned by powerful BI Analytics Suite. Working with Vacancy Filler, you'll have your own Account Manager, UK based user and candidate support and integration with your HR System. And much more!
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Intellohire
intellohire.com
A next-gen Software for Recruitment & Headhunting/Executive Search Firms. Used by staffing agencies across India, Intellohire is a SAAS-based platform for the global Recruitment & Staffing industry. The platform enables staffing agencies to increase business with cutting-edge technology. Intellohire assists recruiters to manage candidate interactions, sourcing candidates, sending job details to candidates, & even feedback from clients. All functionalities can be controlled from one epicentre - Smart Applicant Tracking System.
RecruiterPM
recruiterpm.com
Applicant Tracking System (ATS), CRM, Artificial Intelligence, Project Management & Analytics software for recruiting teams with dashboards, customizable metrics/analytics, global knowledge sharing, research management, employee rewards, data warehouse, APIs and more!
Jobspage
jobspage.co
Create a dedicated careers page for your company, list available jobs, and manage applications. Our applicant tracking system allows you to collect candidate resumes, contact details, and other information required to make the best hiring decisions.
VIVAHR
vivahr.com
VIVAHR is the fastest growing Applicant Tracking System for small business in the US. VIVAHR makes it easy to - Post Jobs - Manage Candidates - Collaborate with team members - Run reports/insights It's that easy! Start with a free job posting to 50+ job boards. Average new customer has a job live in 6 minutes.
Viterbit
viterbit.com
Viterbit is a talent acquisition platform. Now companies can use data to continually optimize every aspect of their recruiting processes, reducing hiring costs and times.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Teamdash
teamdash.com
Teamdash is the ultimate recruitment software for companies who need their tools to adapt to their processes in order to hire great teams faster. Loved for customisation abilities, user-friendliness, and recruitment power, Teamdash is the rising choice for in-house recruiters aiming to enhance results and processes quickly.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Tapflow
tapflow.app
Tapflow helps recruiters find exceptional talent from LinkedIn in a few minutes. Instead of doing so much manual work filtering on LinkedIn, and evaluating profiles individually, Tapflow's smart algorithms can pinpoint the top profiles for any role instantly.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, anonymous hiring, fully customizable recruitment workflows, an easy-to-build career site, and much more.