Top AI Video Generation Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
AI video generation software epitomizes a groundbreaking fusion of AI and multimedia content production. It encompasses an array of tools and technologies that empower users to create, edit, store, and distribute video content, all driven by sophisticated AI algorithms. This category reflects the evolving landscape of digital content, where AI plays a pivotal role in shaping the conception, production, and dissemination of videos. AI video generation tools serve as a robust platform for creating video content from scratch. They enable users to harness AI technology to convert written text into natural-sounding speech, offering control over attributes such as volume, pitch, and emotion. With a plethora of content development tools at their disposal, users can seamlessly transition from text to engaging video presentations, democratizing video production and making it accessible to a wider audience. The editing capabilities within this category facilitate the clipping, arrangement, and manipulation of videos. Users can save and export files in various formats, interact with content through social features, and leverage AI-powered enhancements to streamline the editing process. These functionalities promote seamless integration across different stages of video production, fostering creativity and efficiency. Beyond creation and editing, AI video generation tools aid users in managing their video files, offering functionalities for uploading, storing, organizing, and sharing content. Tagging and metadata features optimize organization, simplifying navigation through extensive content libraries. These features are indispensable for handling the intricate workflows associated with modern video production. Distribution is a crucial aspect of AI video generation, with tools assisting users in sharing videos across various channels. Encoding and transcoding features ensure compatibility with different platforms, while integration with social media and content management systems enhances reach. These capabilities align with the multi-channel nature of today's digital landscape, where content must be tailored and optimized for diverse audiences. To qualify for inclusion in the AI Video Generation category, a product must: * Enable users to create video content based on AI technology without relying on external video material. * Convert written text to natural-sounding speech and provide control over aspects such as volume, pitch, and emotion. * Provide tools for clipping, arranging, and manipulating videos, with options to save and export in various file types. * Implement clear, transparent, and robust content moderation systems. * Facilitate storage, organization, and sharing of video files, including tagging and metadata features. * Allow users to collaborate in one or several workspaces via comments, shares, likes, etc. * Have content moderation policies in place to ensure ethical and safe usage of AI video generation technology.
Submit New App
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an AI platform for video editing and content creation, offering tools for video, image generation, and real-time collaboration.
VEED
veed.io
VEED is an intuitive video editing platform that enables users to record, edit, and automatically transcribe videos, with AI tools for efficient content creation.
OpusClip
opus.pro
OpusClip is an AI video editing app that transforms long videos into short clips for social media, offering features like auto captioning and format adjustment.
HeyGen
heygen.com
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation tool that generates realistic videos using customizable avatars and text-to-speech, suitable for various applications.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID creates animated AI videos and digital avatars from photos and text, enabling users to generate engaging content while protecting their identity.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI app offers customizable AI avatars for video creation in over 80 languages, supporting diverse industries with various video production tools.
Reface
reface.ai
Reface is a face-swapping app that allows users to swap faces in videos, GIFs, and photos using AI technology and a single selfie.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that converts text into videos using avatars, enabling easy and efficient video production for training and marketing.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Rask.ai is a localization tool that translates videos into over 130 languages, providing text-to-voice, voice cloning, and lip-sync features for accessible content.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is an app for creating, collaborating, and managing marketing content, including images, videos, and text across various social media platforms.
makereels.ai
makereels.ai
makereels.ai generates video reels from text using AI voice narration, automating publishing on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram, with branding and performance analytics features.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an AI platform for creating professional training videos quickly, featuring customizable avatars, multilingual support, and interactive elements.
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Yepic Studio is an AI tool for creating talking head videos and translating them in real-time, facilitating multilingual communication across various domains.
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Colossyan is an AI video platform that allows users to create customized training videos from text and documents in multiple languages, using lifelike avatars.
Vidon.ai
vidon.ai
Vidon.ai generates shareable videos from blog posts automatically, enhancing content visibility on social media and SEO.
Typecast
typecast.ai
Typecast is an online AI voice generator that converts text to speech using over 400 lifelike voices for various content creation needs.
Vadoo AI
vadoo.tv
Vadoo AI is an AI video generator that converts text to videos, includes editing tools, and offers video hosting for creating and managing video content.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One is an AI video creation platform that transforms text into videos with lifelike avatars, enabling easy and quick content production for businesses.
Personate AI
personate.ai
Personate AI generates videos using synthetic avatars, allowing users to create personalized video presentations for training and marketing without traditional filming.
Immersive Fox
immersive-fox.com
Immersive Fox is an AI-powered platform that allows users to create high-quality videos quickly, without the need for traditional production equipment.
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video enables businesses to create, edit, and distribute videos efficiently using AI, with tools for personalization and engagement, supporting various departmental needs.
Studio Neiro AI
studio.neiro.ai
Studio Neiro AI allows users to create video avatars and generate realistic voiceovers, transforming text into videos in over 150 languages with customizable voices and emotions.
Atlabs
atlabs.ai
Atlabs allows users to create professional videos quickly by inputting text or content, and customizing it with graphics, captions, and B-rolls.
Pipio
pipio.ai
Pipio is an AI video creation platform that allows users to make customizable videos using virtual avatars and voices in multiple languages.
X-Me
x-me.ai
X-Me allows users to create AI-generated avatar videos from text inputs in just 10 seconds.
Captiwiz
captiwiz.com
Captiwiz is an app that generates customizable video captions, highlights keywords, and adds music and animated emojis, streamlining video content creation.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses AI to assist with podcast production, offering features like transcription, audio enhancement, and content management.
SpiritMe
spiritme.tech
Spirit Me allows users to create videos with digital avatars using text-to-speech technology, offering various plans and customization options.
Gan AI
gan.ai
Gan AI allows brands to create personalized videos at scale by recording once and generating customized content with real-time voice and lip-sync for individual users.
Waymark
waymark.com
Waymark is an AI platform that enables users to quickly create personalized video ads without prior video production experience.
Munch
getmunch.com
Munch is an AI platform that transforms long videos into short, social media-optimized clips to enhance audience engagement and streamline content creation.
Exemplary AI
exemplary.ai
Exemplary AI is a content creation tool that offers AI transcription, translation, and generation, assisting users in creating summaries, captions, and audiograms.
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Gen AI platform that automates marketing tasks, allowing users to focus on strategic activities, with Tess as its AI marketing assistant.
LipSynthesis
lipsynthesis.com
LipSynthesis is an app that uses deepfake technology and NLP to generate realistic videos of individuals saying designated texts.
WellSaid Labs
wellsaidlabs.com
WellSaid Labs is an AI text-to-speech platform that generates human-like voices for media, marketing, and e-learning, offering customization and collaborative tools.
Vidext
vidext.io
Vidext is a platform that converts text into professional videos in over 40 languages, simplifying video creation for various applications.
Metaphysic.ai Pro
metaphysic.ai
Metaphysic PRO allows users to create a portfolio of their face, voice, and performance data through images, audio, and video recordings.
Narration Box
narrationbox.com
Narration Box is an AI text-to-speech tool with 700+ narrators in 140+ languages, enabling customizable voiceovers and text management in a dedicated studio.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an AI content creation tool that produces text, images, voice recordings, and animated videos for improving communication.
Rizzle
rizzle.com
Rizzle creates teasers and clips from podcasts and videos, using AI to cut editing time from over 8 hours to under 30 minutes.
Desk AI
desks.ai
Desk AI is a platform for creating personalized sales and training videos using AI presenters, integrating various content types and allowing for easy LMS export.
Tavus
tavus.io
Tavus is an AI video tool that creates personalized videos from text using APIs, featuring voice cloning, lip sync, and custom branding for diverse applications.
Feedeo
feedeo.spreading.ai
Feedeo is an interactive video platform that simplifies creating and managing engaging video content for lead generation and audience feedback.
EVE AI
dapp.eveai.xyz
EVE AI enables users to generate high-quality creative assets and explore companionship and NFTs, using AI that learns from interactions to enhance performance.
2Moons
2moonsai.com
2Moons is an AI platform for generating images, offering 100K prompts across various art styles. It helps users explore and create unique visual content.
Argil
argil.ai
Argil is a video generation app that creates social media videos featuring you or an avatar in just 2 minutes.
Laetro
laetro.com
Laetro connects businesses with creative professionals for project support and management, integrating with tools like Slack and Google Workspace for efficient collaboration.
Kuasar Video
kuasarvideo.com
Kuasar Video provides AI-powered video solutions to help retailers increase sales and retain customers by personalizing content quickly and cost-effectively.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.