Age Verification Software
Top Age Verification Software

Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.

GeoComply

GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.

LexisNexis

The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.

Yoti

Yoti is a digital identity app that securely stores personal information and facilitates age verification using biometrics and document checks.

Onfido

Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.

Persona

Persona is an identity management platform that automates user information verification and fraud detection for businesses.

ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a platform that automates identity verification, anti-money laundering, and KYC compliance using biometrics and data validation.

Sumsub

Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.

Luxand.cloud

Luxand.cloud is a facial recognition API that enables face detection, recognition, verification, emotion analysis, and liveness detection for secure digital applications.

Veriff

Veriff is an identity verification app that uses AI to securely verify user identities and prevent fraud, ensuring compliance with regulations for businesses globally.

Ondato

Ondato is an identity verification platform that streamlines KYC and AML processes using AI, offering various verification methods for compliance in financial institutions.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.

Token of Trust

Token of Trust is an identity verification platform that helps businesses verify consumers' identity, age, and location using various methods, ensuring compliance and security.

Socure

Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.

