Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff is an identity verification app that uses AI to securely verify user identities and prevent fraud, ensuring compliance with regulations for businesses globally.
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato is an identity verification platform that streamlines KYC and AML processes using AI, offering various verification methods for compliance in financial institutions.
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is a platform that automates identity verification, anti-money laundering, and KYC compliance using biometrics and data validation.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Luxand.cloud is a facial recognition API that enables face detection, recognition, verification, emotion analysis, and liveness detection for secure digital applications.
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona is an identity management platform that automates user information verification and fraud detection for businesses.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to verify your customers’ age? Location? Identity? Don’t sweat it — that’s our specialty. With Token of Trust’s configurable workflows, Businesses can define consumer identity characteristics that are important to capture and verify — then, set rules for how to automatically handle the approval process.
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti is a digital identity app that securely stores personal information and facilitates age verification using biometrics and document checks.
