Token of Trust

Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to verify your customers’ age? Location? Identity? Don’t sweat it — that’s our specialty. With Token of Trust’s configurable workflows, Businesses can define consumer identity characteristics that are important to capture and verify — then, set rules for how to automatically handle the approval process.