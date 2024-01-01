App store for web apps
Top Age Verification Software - Côte d’Ivoire
Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.
GeoComply
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
LexisNexis
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their wo...
Onfido
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform he...
ComplyCube
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using fa...
Ondato
Ondato is a tech company that streamlines KYC and AML-related processes using cutting-edge AI solutions tools that cover the full spectrum of compliance challenges, from new client onboarding to a comprehensive database for ongoing client monitoring.
Yoti
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
Persona
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. ...
Luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. E...
Veriff
Veriff offers highly automated identity verification software powered by AI. Their platform is designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance, and safeguard customers. With Veriff, businesses can build trusted digital communities, improve user experience, and drive growth.The combination of AI technolo...
Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Port...
Token of Trust
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to ve...
Sumsub
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
Socure
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock id...