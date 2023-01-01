Ondato is a tech company that streamlines KYC and AML-related processes using cutting-edge AI solutions tools that cover the full spectrum of compliance challenges, from new client onboarding to a comprehensive database for ongoing client monitoring.

Website: ondato.com

