Flagright

Flagright

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: flagright.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Flagright on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

AI-native AML compliance for fintechs & banks. The modern standard for financial crime monitoring & investigations

Website: flagright.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flagright. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Greenboard

Greenboard

greenboard.com

Hummingbird

Hummingbird

hummingbird.co

Ondato

Ondato

ondato.com

Dojah

Dojah

dojah.io

Forwardly

Forwardly

forwardai.com

The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News

dallasnews.com

ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage

complyadvantage.com

Hadrius

Hadrius

hadrius.com

Palenca

Palenca

palenca.com

Teller

Teller

teller.org

Jutsoo

Jutsoo

jutsoo.com

Rootly

Rootly

rootly.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy