Top Affiliate Marketing Software - Vatican City

SocialLadder

socialladderapp.com

SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers and turn them into growth drivers, activating their community to create content and increase conversions. The SocialLadder technology allows you to streamline communication, assign digital and real-world tasks, monitor engagement, and reward successful ambassadors for helping to promote your brand. Your ambassadors are set up for success while allowing you to focus on the overall growth strategy, rather than spending time managing the day-to-day. SocialLadder has the tools your brand needs to: DISCOVER: Use machine learning to find customers in your CRM that are an ideal fit to become ambassadors TRACK: Target & assign tasks to ambassadors (digital, physical, and conversion tracking) MEASURE: ROI & unit economics of ambassador activity INTEGRATE: Enterprise API for sophisticated deployments STREAMLINE: Task assignment, communication & ambassador onboarding ENGAGE: 100% mobile for ambassadors to keep your community engaged & accountable REWARD: Inventory & payment management built into the platform SCALE: Learns automatically from successful ambassadors to help find more Reach out to SocialLadder to get a live demo.