App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Affiliate Marketing Software - Mozambique
Affiliate marketing programs offer a highly effective approach to boost sales and promote products and services. It provides an opportunity for affiliates to earn significant income, especially if they have a sizable network or audience. Content creators such as bloggers, influencers, and internet personalities often utilize affiliate marketing as one of their monetization strategies. From the advertiser's perspective, affiliate marketing programs serve as an additional channel to drive sales and enhance brand visibility. By partnering with affiliates, advertisers can tap into their existing audience and leverage their influence to generate more sales and increase brand awareness. Overall, affiliate marketing programs create a mutually beneficial relationship where both affiliates and advertisers can thrive. Affiliates have the potential to earn substantial income, while advertisers can expand their reach and achieve their marketing goals through this collaborative approach.
Submit New App
ClickBank
clickbank.com
ClickBank is a leading global retailer with its own marketplace. We enable sellers & entrepreneurs to grow their sales with our global affiliate network.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStac...
Post Affiliate Pro
postaffiliatepro.com
Post Affiliate Pro The leader in Affiliate software Manage multiple affiliate programs and improve your affiliate partner performance with Post Affiliate Pro.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
Digital First AI
digitalfirst.ai
Digital First AI is a tool designed to streamline marketing efforts, democratizing the process for individuals and businesses, regardless of experience level. It provides assistance in the formulation of marketing strategies by recommending best tactics based on answers to selected queries about on...
Affiliatics
affiliatics.com
Affiliate marketing and affiliate tracking software for online and offline businesses. Launch your affiliate program and boost sales. Try 30 days Free Trial.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
Marketcall
marketcall.com
Pay Per Call Affiliate Network Marketcall is the best choice on the market. More than two hundred Pay Per Call offers
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
Awin
awin.com
Grow your business with a global affiliate marketing network that delivers marketing solutions for advertisers, agencies and publishers around the world.
Get4views
get4views.com
Get4views - legal promotion service for YouTube channels and videos. It helps bloggers gain views and subscribers, and helps businesses increase sales and attract website visitors.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Evolup
evolup.com
Evolup is a cutting-edge platform that empowers individuals to create their own online affiliate stores with ease, using powerful artificial intelligence technology. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, Evolup offers a simple, user-friendly interface that lets you get your st...
Admitad
admitad.com
Admitad is a partner marketing platform that provides a suite of hi-tech solutions for advertisers, publishers and influencers of all sizes to help them grow their businesses globally with strategic partnerships. Admitad connects brands and retailers with more than 100 000 active publishers all over...
Involve Asia
involve.asia
Involve Asia is a global marketing technology company that provides a platform for brands and advertisers to manage thousands of partnerships with content creators, affiliates and developers. Founded in 2014, Involve Asia has been backed major venture capital firms such as 500 Startups, OSK Technolo...
Offer18
offer18.com
What is Offer18? Offer18 an affiliate marketing platform has evolved very efficiently in a short span of time and now holds a distinct position in the world’s top affiliate marketing platforms. Offer18 is trusted by a great number of Affiliates/Advertisers/Agencies/Adnetworks and still many to be co...
LeadDyno
leaddyno.com
Grow and manage your affiliate, influencer or referral program. Sync with Shopify, Stripe and 25+ integrations. Try our affiliate software free for 30 days.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost r...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players lik...
UpPromote
uppromote.com
UpPromote: Affiliate & Referral is the top recommended affiliate marketing/ referral solution on the Shopify app store. The app provides a straightforward and easy-understand onboarding process and also offers powerful options to help Shopify merchants build and manage affiliate programs with ease. ...
BeMob
bemob.com
BeMob - powerful cloud-based tracker for managing and optimizing ad campaigns. Instant redirects, advanced targeting, detailed analytics, bot and spy protection, multi-user access, shared reports, multi language UI and support team with competitive pricing and free plan makes BeMob ultimate ad track...
LinkTrust
linktrust.com
A Steady Rock in the Ever-Changing World of Performance Marketing. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Slopes Utah, LinkTrust has more than two decades of industry experience as the platform of choice for thousands of companies, affiliates, networks and agencies using performance-based marketing t...
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Grow Your SaaS Revenue No servers or code needed. Companies using Stripe’s Payment Links can start tracking referrals in 5 minutes with our copy-paste integration!
Voluum
voluum.com
Voluum is the leading ad tracking software. Thanks to advanced analytical features and built-in optimization & automation tools, Voluum ad tracker will help you scale and profit from your online marketing campaigns.
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Rakuten Advertising
rakutenadvertising.com
At Rakuten Advertising, our mission is to make the Internet a better place. A place that brings relevance, value and enjoyment to everyone involved – advertisers, publishers and consumers alike. How do we do it? By never slowing down. By constantly innovating. By combining Rakuten’s owned and operat...
FMTC Affiliates
fmtc.co
Simplify your business. Tap into thousands of affiliate programs through a single API product stream that aggregates your monetized links.
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an advanced analytics & automation platform for the cookieless world. With RedTrack you are able to receive real-time accurate conversion data from your marketing channels. As a marketer or executive, you are able to get unbiased performance insights, prevent ad waste, and scale revenue ...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Tolt
tolt.io
Tolt offers affiliate marketing software to SaaS startups, helping them build and run their own affiliate program. Unlike other solutions, Tolt has a free plan and works with both Stripe and Paddle straight out of the box. Everything to help your SaaS grow with Affiliate Marketing, including auto pa...
Target Circle
targetcircle.com
Target Circle is powerful Partnership Marketing Software for advertisers, agencies, and networks. It allows your team to build, track, manage, analyze, and optimize your affiliate programs. The platform is designed to efficiently run all your partners including affiliates, influencers, mobile apps, ...
Social Snowball
socialsnowball.io
Frictionless affiliate programs for your customers & creators Incentivize, automate, and analyze word-of-mouth marketing amongst your customers, creators, and community.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and par...
Fintel Connect
fintelconnect.com
Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network and agency purpose-built for fintechs and banks. With Fintel, financial brands have all they need to scale their customer acquisition through affiliate and influencer marketing, including a specialized partner platform (+...
CJ
cj.com
CJ Affiliate is the world’s largest affiliate network. With over 20 years of experience, CJ Affiliate is the most trusted and established name in affiliate marketing with a track record of consistently driving intelligent growth for our clients. As part of Publicis Groupe, aligned with Publicis Medi...
RefMonkey
refmonkey.com
Grow your business with Word Of Mouth marketing! Set up referral, affiliate, mlm, loyalty programs for any website or mobile app through our integration (Zapier, Shopify, and many others) or API.
C3PA
c3pa.net
C3PA — is a high-tech network of affiliate Pay-Per-Action programs. We are growing fast by giving exclusive offers with individual conditions to our affiliates. Verticals we specialized in: Dating, Sweepstakes, and Gambling. You can receive weekly payments for Dating and Gambling categories, net-15 ...
MGID
mgid.com
Our vision is to nurture a new stage of digital media, enabling consumers to engage with content and sponsored advertisements in an equally positive way.
Performcb
performcb.com
Perform[cb] empowers brands to acquire new customers through incremental digital channels on a pay for results model. Our proprietary technology and highly curated partner marketplace aligns “cost-per” pricing with customer lifetime value. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to drive traffic, or ...
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and ...
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been b...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers...
AdsBridge
adsbridge.com
AdsBridge is a premium class tracking software for affiliate industry sharks. It is a stable and trustworthy product with a first-class assistance, intuitive interface and a full set of features that allows you to optimize ad campaigns.
Metricks
metricks.io
Start Growing Your Brand Today. The solution you need to grow and scale your affiliate marketing.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerfu...
wecantrack
wecantrack.com
wecantrack is a comprehensive affiliate marketing solution designed to streamline the operations of affiliate publishers. With wecantrack, affiliate publishers can effortlessly consolidate sales and conversion data from over 350 affiliate networks into a singular, user-friendly platform. This centra...
HOQU
hoqu.com
HOQU is a SaaS Performance Marketing Platform for creating Networks and managing, tracking & optimizing online advertising campaigns. HOQU users get full access to all core features, regarding the pricing plan. Pricing policy is based on conversions, not clicks - it allows businesses save up to 90% ...
Circlewise
circlewise.io
Circlewise’s Partnership Hub is a complete toolkit to build and manage your in-house partner programs across all countries, devices, and verticals, including eCommerce, Fintech, Travel, and Services. Our flagship product gives our advertisers the following possibilities: • Set up their fully branded...
Foxoffers
foxoffers.com
With Foxoffers you get daily payouts in crypto and fiat, custom landing pages, and in-house media buy team to guide you all the way. Say yes to your performance marketing with Foxoffers!
AffSub2
affsub2.com
AffSub2 is a fast-growing network focused on credibility, efficiency and lifetime value. We successfully connect advertisers and affiliates from all over the world.
AdsPaying Media
adspayingmedia.com
AdsPaying Media is a global affiliate network empowering advertisers and publishers of all sizes to grow their businesses online. Our network delivers marketing solutions for our partners and moreover we offers a global community of people, technology and business intelligence insights. No matter wh...