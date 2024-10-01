App store for web apps
Top Account-Based Direct Mail Software - Namibia
Software for account-based direct mail empowers organizations to dispatch personalized direct mail or gifts to important contacts within specified accounts. This software aids businesses in enhancing brand visibility within targeted accounts and boosting engagement rates with those specific accounts. Marketers can leverage account-based direct mail software to initiate contact with an account before sales teams directly approach key decision-makers within those accounts. This approach is just one potential execution method within an account-based marketing strategy, alongside other methods such as account-based advertising, and account-based web and content experiences. Companies have the flexibility to adopt a single or a combination of these execution tactics based on their specific goals and preferences.
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting expe...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...
PFL
pfl.com
At PFL, we specialize in creating data-driven direct mail that delivers authentic moments and amplifies growth for organizations. With a proven track record of success for some of the biggest brands in the world, we bring the measurement, personalization, and predictability you expect from digital m...
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
We’re an industry-leading swag provider and a technology partner that offers a scalable eCommerce platform to help brands create, sell, and ship swag all around the world. From HR teams to sales and marketing sequences, we help integrate and distribute swag within your workflow. We make swag that pe...
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can sav...
Postal
postal.com
Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Outreach, Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, custo...
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver the moments that matter at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to y...
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem, by Prospect Smarter, is a digital marketing solution that specializes in offline to online marketing; delivering exclusive, high value, personal leads.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecy...