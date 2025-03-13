App store for web apps

Top Absence Management Software

Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

greytHR

greytHR

greythr.com

greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.

Calamari

Calamari

calamari.io

Calamari is an online HR software for leave management, attendance tracking, and core HR functions, suitable for companies worldwide.

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

PayFit

PayFit

payfit.com

PayFit is a cloud-based payroll and HR management platform that automates payroll processes, manages employee leaves, and integrates with accounting systems.

Freshteam

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.

Skello

Skello

skello.io

Skello is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling and communication for shift-based workplaces, helping managers and employees organize tasks effectively.

Pocket HRMS

Pocket HRMS

pockethrms.com

Pocket HRMS is an HR Payroll software that automates payroll, attendance, and employee management for businesses, enhancing efficiency and compliance.

GreatDay HR

GreatDay HR

greatdayhr.com

GreatDay HR is an all-in-one platform for managing HR functions like attendance, payroll, and employee data, accessible anytime on mobile.

FlowyTeam

FlowyTeam

flowyteam.com

FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.

Breathe

Breathe

breathehr.com

Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Time Champ

Time Champ

timechamp.io

Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.

Bizneo

Bizneo

bizneo.com

Bizneo is an HR software that helps companies manage talent, recruitment, and employee data effectively in a single platform.

Trackabi

Trackabi

trackabi.com

Trackabi is a time tracking and employee monitoring app that includes features like automated time recording, leave management, invoicing, and project planning.

Craze

Craze

crazehq.com

Craze is an all-in-one app for startups that simplifies HR, payroll, and compliance, allowing founders to focus on business growth.

flair HR

flair HR

flair.hr

flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.

Cocoon

Cocoon

cocoon.com

Cocoon is a leave management platform that streamlines compliance, claims, and payroll to improve the employee leave experience.

Timetastic

Timetastic

timetastic.co.uk

Timetastic is an app for managing staff leave, allowing users to request time off, track balances, and view schedules without paperwork.

Timeular

Timeular

timeular.com

Timeular is a time tracking app that helps users monitor productivity, manage attendance, bill hours, and generate detailed timesheets effortlessly.

Superworks

Superworks

superworks.com

Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.

BrioHR

BrioHR

briohr.com

BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.

Papershift

Papershift

papershift.com

Papershift is a cloud-based app for managing employee scheduling, leave, and time tracking, streamlining workforce management for businesses.

Asanify

Asanify

asanify.com

Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.

HealthBoxHR

HealthBoxHR

healthboxhr.com

HealthBoxHR is an HR management platform that streamlines payroll, leave, timesheets, and other HR tasks, offering tools for reporting, attendance, and employee well-being.

PieTrack

PieTrack

pietrack.com

PieTrack is a web and desktop app for managing HR, project, sales, and marketing activities, helping businesses track progress, automate tasks, and make informed decisions.

DreamTeam

DreamTeam

dreamteam.io

DreamTeam is an HR platform for small and medium businesses that simplifies people processes, improves control and visibility, and reduces manual workload.

Sloneek

Sloneek

sloneek.com

Sloneek is a cloud-based HR system for managing employee journeys, offering attendance tracking, document management, and integration with tools like Slack and JIRA.

Omni HR

Omni HR

omnihr.co

Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.

Worknice

Worknice

worknice.com

Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.

Mirro

Mirro

mirro.io

Mirro.io is a performance management platform designed for SMEs to enhance workplace culture, employee wellbeing, and engagement through feedback and recognition.

Onfolk

Onfolk

onfolk.com

Onfolk is a UK payroll app that automates payroll processes, allowing users to pay their team quickly and accurately with straightforward pricing and support.

Leave Dates

Leave Dates

leavedates.com

Leave Dates is an app for managing employee leave requests, allowing users to submit, track, and review time-off while enhancing communication with management.

Vacation Tracker

Vacation Tracker

vacationtracker.io

Vacation Tracker is a leave management app that simplifies PTO requests and approvals, integrates with collaboration tools, and enhances team visibility and organization.

TeamSense

TeamSense

teamsense.com

TeamSense is a text-based platform for managing employee attendance and communication, aiming to reduce absenteeism and improve workforce connectivity.

Leavetrack

Leavetrack

leavetrackapp.com

Leavetrack is an app for managing staff absence, PTO, and holidays, offering customizable leave types, automated approvals, and compliance tracking for businesses of all sizes.

Keeple

Keeple

keeple.com

Keeple is a leave and absence management software for SMEs, enabling efficient tracking of vacations, sick leave, and other employee absences.

Planleave

Planleave

planleave.com

Planleave is an app for managing employee time-off requests and approvals, tracking various leave types, and automating leave calculations and notifications.

LeavePro

LeavePro

leavepro.co.za

LeavePro is an online system for managing employee leave, tracking balances, processing applications, and planning for absences efficiently.

WorkAxle

WorkAxle

workaxle.com

WorkAxle is a workforce management app that simplifies employee scheduling, time tracking, and compliance for businesses, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

PurelyHR

PurelyHR

purelyhr.com

PurelyHR is modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses, streamlining tasks like leave management, employee files, and performance tracking.

Humaans

Humaans

humaans.io

Humaans is an HRIS that centralizes employee management, automates workflows, and provides data insights to streamline HR processes for organizations.

