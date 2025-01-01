Top 401(k) Software

Find the right software and services.
401(k) software enables organizations to offer and manage retirement plans for their employees while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These platforms are used to design a company’s retirement plan, select investment options, onboard employees, manage contributions, and track employee participation through an administrative dashboard. They also provide an interface for employees to manage their contributions, make investment decisions, and handle actions such as rollovers, loans, and distributions. Unlike pension plans, which are employer-funded and provide a guaranteed monthly benefit upon retirement, 401(k) plans involve employee contributions and allow employees to control their investments.
Betterment
betterment.com
Betterment helps employers manage 401(k) plans, offering investment management, financial guidance, and various tools for employee retirement savings.
Human Interest
humaninterest.com
Human Interest is a cloud-based platform that simplifies 401(k) plan management for small and medium-sized businesses, offering automated administration and payroll integration.
Tantify
tantify.com
Tantify is a platform for real estate professionals to enhance property listings with virtual staging, 3D rendering, photography, and videography.
Vestwell
vestwell.com
Vestwell is a digital platform that simplifies the administration of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans and student loan benefits.
Guideline
guideline.com
Guideline app provides full-service 401(k) plans, simplifying retirement benefits access for smaller businesses and their employees.
