Symbolic ID
symbolic.id
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Symbolic ID on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: symbolic.id
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Symbolic ID. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Leadspace
apps.leadspace.com
SocialPlanner
app.socialplanner.io
BrainPOP
brainpop.com
Teachtci Teacher
subscriptions.teachtci.com
Teachtci Student
student.teachtci.com
ArchiveSocial
secure.archivesocial.com
Blog2Social
app.blog2social.com
Moodle
moodle.org
Science Friday
sciencefriday.com
Fanbooster
app.fanbooster.com
NewsWhip Analytics
analytics.newswhip.com
9GAG
9gag.com