We combine the power of AI and trained human moderators to foster safe and civil online discussions on social media profiles and websites. AI automatically detects and hides harmful comments, while human moderators safeguard freedom of speech by preventing false positives. We bring a sophisticated and complex community management tool that not only automatically moderates online discussions but also provides insights about your audience and their emotions. It consolidates the community management of all your social media profiles and websites into one place, offering a comprehensive overview of your community.

Categories:

Productivity
Other Social Media Software

