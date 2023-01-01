Symbaloo
symbaloo.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Symbaloo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Easily save, share, and organize your favorites with Symbaloo; the best online bookmark manager for educators. Use Symbaloo as a homepage on any browser or Internet-enabled device. Create a free account today!
Website: symbaloo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Symbaloo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.