SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Website: swayam.gov.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Swayam. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.