WebCatalog
SVGOMG

SVGOMG

jakearchibald.github.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SVGOMG on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Easy & visual compression of SVG images.

Website: jakearchibald.github.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SVGOMG. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Milanote

Milanote

milanote.com

Haikei

Haikei

haikei.app

Bleep

Bleep

bleep.is

SeekLogo

SeekLogo

seeklogo.com

Abyssale

Abyssale

abyssale.com

Backendless

Backendless

backendless.com

SVGator

SVGator

svgator.com

JustPaste.it

JustPaste.it

justpaste.it

Zamzar

Zamzar

zamzar.com

LogicalPlan

LogicalPlan

logicalplan.com

Clideo

Clideo

clideo.com

Method Draw

Method Draw

editor.method.ac

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy