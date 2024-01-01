The next-generation team-to-team AI ticketing system that empowers your conversations on Slack. Helping you find the right answers, improve collaborations and achieve faster resolution times. Your employees are all on Slack, why force them somewhere else to manage tickets? With a Slack native ticketing system, you increase collaboration across teams and empower an efficient ticketing process. With a new unique model of working with tickets, Suptask is enabling complete teams to be engaged and involved in the remediation process of tickets. With a ticketing solution that runs natively inside of your Slack workspace where users can enable tickets in their conversations to request, assign, prioritize, overview, search and respond to tickets - without leaving Slack. We are creating faster turnaround times on solving tickets, moving teams closers to each other, and improving your customer satisfaction.

Website: suptask.com

