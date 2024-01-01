Conclude

Conclude

Conclude helps companies to boost collaboration and streamline workflows. Use Conclude Link to connect Slack and Microsoft Teams for bi-directional chat, or use Conclude Workflows to manage support tickets, issues, incidents, and more, in Slack. 👉 Conclude Link: connect Slack and Microsoft Teams to improve cross-team collaboration. With bi-directional synchronization, teams can work from their preferred messaging platform. Share and sync files, edit and delete messages, @mention colleagues, automatically translate conversations in up to 60 languages and more. ✓ Send and receive messages ✓ Edit and delete messages ✓ Threaded messages ✓ @mention your colleagues ✓ Translation in 60 languages ✓ Emojis (in text) ✓ Rich text formatting ✓ File sharing and synchronization – Person’s status (coming soon) – Synced reactions (coming soon) 👉 Conclude Workflows: bring your help desk into Slack. Manage support tickets, issues, and incidents. Use AI-driven integrations to summarize and automatically open tickets with a menu that supports translation in 60 languages. Each new activity opens a dedicated Slack channel, so communication is structured and focused. Once concluded, the channel is archived but remains permanently recorded in the Dashboard. Teams can also find key MTTx metrics in the Insights tab. This product integrates with Jira. After installing Conclude in your Slack workspace: ✓ Install the workflow app in your preferred channel (e.g. #support) ✓ Launch the app and create a new activity (ticket, issue, or incident) ✓ Add some details, set the severity (optional), and assign an owner ✓ Invite teams or people to view the dedicated activity channel ✓ Communicate updates to different stakeholders ✓ Conclude the incident; information is archived but retained in the Dashboard
Categories:
Business
Help Desk Software

