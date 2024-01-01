Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Superagent

Superagent

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: superagent.sh

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Superagent on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Superagent is an open-source platform for custom AI-agents that do web research. Companies use us to do better sales, marketing, and project management. The agents can reason, browse the web, and access your files. It's open-source, and it's designed for everyone - not just AI experts.

Website: superagent.sh

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Superagent. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Leantime

Leantime

leantime.io

Taskulu

Taskulu

taskulu.com

OpenProject

OpenProject

openproject.org

iceScrum

iceScrum

icescrum.com

Seo Vendor

Seo Vendor

seovendor.co

Cerebro

Cerebro

cerebrohq.com

It’s FOSS

It’s FOSS

itsfoss.com

Matecat

Matecat

matecat.com

Laverna

Laverna

laverna.cc

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Projecturf

Projecturf

projecturf.com

SalezShark

SalezShark

salezshark.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.