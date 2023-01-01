WebCatalog
Sunday

Sunday

sundayrest.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sunday on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

India's first online sleep startup. Delightfully designed mattresses and sleep products. Buying is hassle-free and owning is even easier. Try it for 100 nights or get 100% refund. Same Day Delivery. At Sunday®, we spent 12 months researching the perfect bed mattress. We believe we have cracked it. Made in India, using the latest technology and exceptional materials. Try our bed today!

Website: sundayrest.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sunday. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

RenoRun

RenoRun

renorun.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

BetterSleep

BetterSleep

bettersleep.com

MyFlowerTree

MyFlowerTree

myflowertree.com

Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sleep

nectarsleep.com

ProFlowers

ProFlowers

proflowers.com

Away

Away

awaytravel.com

Inc42

Inc42

inc42.com

BikeWale

BikeWale

bikewale.com

Placester

Placester

placester.com

CarWale

CarWale

carwale.com

Open Assistant

Open Assistant

open-assistant.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy