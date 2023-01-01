WebCatalog
Suki AI

Suki AI

suki.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Suki AI on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Suki is an AI-powered voice assistant that lifts the administrative burden from clinicians, so they have time to focus on what matters - patient care.

Website: suki.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Suki AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux

teuxdeux.com

Motion

Motion

usemotion.com

Hint Health

Hint Health

hint.com

Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

Auratikum

Auratikum

auratikum.com

July

July

withjuly.com

Figstack

Figstack

figstack.com

Timely

Timely

memory.ai

Procare

Procare

procaresoftware.com

Employer Flexible myHR

Employer Flexible myHR

employerflexible.com

Headlime

Headlime

headlime.com

Invt AI

Invt AI

invt.ai

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy