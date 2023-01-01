Storipress is an AI-enabled long-form content workflow solution designed for B2B content teams to create thought leadership content at scale. Storipress centralises your workflow by combining all the content tools you need into one platform. Storipress enables you to reach more of your target audience faster; saving teammates 10 hours a week by automating the collaboration, distribution, and measurement of your content to achieve a 16x ROI on your content.

