iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdNewswire differentiates from the competition by enhancing traditional release services, adding on premium and niche distribution features with the latest AI technologies, geographic and demographic targeting, AI based translations, curated email distribution, delivery to premium databases, and additional distribution through voice digital assistants like Amazon Alexa to reach your audience directly, instantly boost your brand awareness, and improve your conversions. With our innovative, easy-to-use products, you can amplify the reach of your press release. ReleaseLive from iCrowdNewswire revolutionizes traditional press release distribution by layering in ad driven distribution powered by Google, Taboola, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to boost your release. iCrowd effectively markets your release, combining paid social and digital media distribution to take your release to new heights and deliver targeted ROI with real analytics on your campaign providing actionable reporting.

