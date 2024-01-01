WebCatalog

Chainwire is a newswire syndication service for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Designed for cryptocurrency projects, blockchain companies, exchanges, investment firms, and PR agencies, Chainwire allows press releases to be published simultaneously across hyper-targeted crypto media outlets. Who Are We? Chainwire was developed by an experienced PR team with long-established media connections, providing you a direct line to your target market. Having operated on the frontlines of the crypto newswire business for years, we’ve forged links with every major publisher in the business. How Do We Work? Once you submit your press release on Chainwire, our editorial team goes over your content and provides you with their insights. After working in the crypto & blockchain PR field for many years, we know how to help you make your PR more powerful, relevant, and concise. Then, the magic happens, as your press release is syndicated to hyper-targeted crypto & blockchain media outlets, directly through Chainwire's integration. Once the PR is distributed, you can analyze results in near real-time. Why Chainwire? Automated distribution saves you time and effort, with Chainwire’s service putting your stories on the front page of all the crypto media sites that matter.

Categories:

Business
Press Release Distribution Software

