WebCatalog

Sticky

Sticky

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: tobii.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sticky on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

Website: tobii.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sticky. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

Influ2

Influ2

influ2.com

Advertaze

Advertaze

advertaze.com

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

vidmob.com

Ideogram

Ideogram

ideogram.ai

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

GoVisually

GoVisually

govisually.com

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Meta Ads Manager

Meta Ads Manager

facebook.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.