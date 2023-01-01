Statista is a German company specializing in market and consumer data. According to the company, its platform contains more than 1,000,000 statistics on more than 80,000 topics from more than 22,500 sources and 170 different industries, and generates a revenue of about €60 million.The web site deutsche-startups.de named Statista "Start-up of the Year" in 2008 and in the same year, the company was among the winners of the start-up competition "Enable to Start", sponsored by the Financial Times Germany. In 2010, the initiative "Deutschland – Land der Ideen" (Germany – Land of Ideas) selected Statista as one of the winners in the category "Landmarks in the Land of Ideas 2010". and awarded the European Red Herring Prize. In 2012, Statista was nominated for the German Entrepreneur Award in the category "Fast Climber", and in 2020, it was included in a list of Must-Have Databases for Academic and Public Libraries by Library Journal.In 2019, Statista was bought by advertising company Ströer Media.

Website: statista.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Statista. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.