Sonauto
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: sonauto.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sonauto on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Sonauto is an AI music editor that turns prompts, lyrics, or melodies into full songs in any style.
Website: sonauto.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sonauto. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.