BeatStars is a FREE music streaming and beat licensing platform designed for recording artists and songwriters to discover production music to record and write lyrics to. Artists can purchase and download high quality studio files for their next recording session and release their finished songs on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. The BeatStars app is an extension of the pioneering online music community BeatStars.com with over 2.5 millions registered users.

Website: beatstars.com

