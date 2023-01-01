WebCatalogWebCatalog
Solend

Solend

solend.fi

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Solend app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Solend is the autonomous interest rate machine for lending on Solana. Earn interest and borrow 32 assets across 10 pools on the fastest, lowest fee, and most scalable lending protocol.

Website: solend.fi

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Solend. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Aave

Aave

app.aave.com

Compound

Compound

app.compound.finance

Tradovate

Tradovate

trader.tradovate.com

Abney

Abney

app.abney.ai

Staking Rewards

Staking Rewards

stakingrewards.com

Funding Circle

Funding Circle

fundingcircle.com

Vauld

Vauld

vauld.com

Phrase

Phrase

app.phrase.com

Coinalyze

Coinalyze

coinalyze.net

Aion Bank

Aion Bank

login.aion.be

CoinLoan

CoinLoan

app.coinloan.io

Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut

app.hodlnaut.com