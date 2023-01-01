WebCatalog
SocialBu

SocialBu

socialbu.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SocialBu on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

All In One Social Media Management Solution For Small Businesses. SocialBu is the perfect solution to improve your social media presence and maximize your results. Publish, Respond, Analyze, and Automate - all from within SocialBu.

Website: socialbu.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SocialBu. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Repilot

Repilot

repilot.io

Social Report

Social Report

socialreport.com

Zoho Social

Zoho Social

accounts.zoho.com

PostFlow

PostFlow

app.postflow.app

Metricool

Metricool

app.metricool.com

Later

Later

app.later.com

Mention

Mention

web.mention.com

Smart Workforce

Smart Workforce

app.smartworkforce.co.uk

Crowdfire

Crowdfire

crowdfireapp.com

Social Champ

Social Champ

socialchamp.io

BerniePortal

BerniePortal

app.bernieportal.com

vcita

vcita

vcita.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy