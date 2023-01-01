Socialbakers is a global AI-powered social media marketing company offering a marketing software-as-a-service platform called the Socialbakers Suite. It is used by brands like McDonald's, L'Oreal and Desigual for social media marketing on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+, VK, and Pinterest.

