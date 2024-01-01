We offer contact center solutions, including both customer service and marketing. Our product range includes AI Chatbot, Live Chat, Voice, Ticketing. We commit to delivering an omnichannel and intelligent solution, ensuring seamless customer interactions across various channels. We have notable clients such as Samsung, OPPO, DFS, Philips, J&T, and Air Liquide. Additionally, we have established partnerships with industry giants like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Meta. We want to empower businesses to achieve better customer experiences and higher satisfaction levels. Through providing cutting-edge solutions, we hope to drive success for our clients globally.

Website: sobot.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sobot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.