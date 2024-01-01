Sobot

Sobot

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: sobot.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sobot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

We offer contact center solutions, including both customer service and marketing. Our product range includes AI Chatbot, Live Chat, Voice, Ticketing. We commit to delivering an omnichannel and intelligent solution, ensuring seamless customer interactions across various channels. We have notable clients such as Samsung, OPPO, DFS, Philips, J&T, and Air Liquide. Additionally, we have established partnerships with industry giants like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Meta. We want to empower businesses to achieve better customer experiences and higher satisfaction levels. Through providing cutting-edge solutions, we hope to drive success for our clients globally.
Categories:
Business
Live Chat Software

Website: sobot.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sobot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Freshdesk

Freshdesk

freshdesk.com

Zoho Desk

Zoho Desk

zoho.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

You Might Also Like

Dexatel

Dexatel

dexatel.com

Twixor

Twixor

twixor.com

Wali

Wali

mywali.co

SharurAI

SharurAI

sharurai.com

Whisbi

Whisbi

whisbi.com

VOCALLS

VOCALLS

vocalls.ai

NetMovies

NetMovies

netmovies.com.br

Involve Asia

Involve Asia

involve.asia

Siedisk

Siedisk

siedesk.com

Respondus

Respondus

respondus.com

Kakitangan

Kakitangan

kakitangan.com

Smart Tools AI

Smart Tools AI

smarttoolsai.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy